UNC shooting; trooper shoots man in Raleigh: Triangle homicide tracker

Five people were killed in separate homicides in the Triangle last week.

One of the killings, the on-campus shooting of UNC-Chapel Hill professor Zijie Yan on Monday afternoon, made national news when the university locked down the campus for three hours as police searched for the suspect.

The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun now list the Triangle’s most recent homicides online on Mondays in this new weekly roundup.

An interactive map, a searchable database, and links to our stories provide details on each death and the status of the investigation.

We are reassessing how we report homicides and violent crime.

▪ We want to rely less, especially on initial stories, on official sources alone.

▪ We want to emphasize trends and tell more about those killed and those affected by loss and violence in their communities.

▪ We want to create time in our reporters’ schedules to go deeper in search of better stories.

To do this, we may forgo separate stories on deaths when there is little information and sometimes not even a victim’s name.

The new homicide tracker, however, will include all violent deaths. (See below.) With the map, you can hover on a dot and learn the basic details. With the database, you will be able to search on incidents by name.

Know that as you do this, we are working to learn more about each case, about the victim and the ripples their death has in the community.

If you know one of the victims of the homicides listed below and would like to tell their story, please contact reporters Colleen Hammond at chammond@newsobserver.com or Aaron Sánchez-Guerra at asanchezguerra@newsobserver.com

These are the homicides in the Triangle from Aug. 28 - Sep. 4.

UNC Chapel Hill shooting

Date: Aug. 28

Victim: Zijie Yan

Age: NA

Location: Caudill Laboratories at UNC-Chapel Hill on South Road

Arrest: UNC police arrested graduate student Tailei Qi, 34

What we know:

Physics professor Zijie Yan was fatally shot in the Caudill Labs building by graduate student Tailie Qi at 1:02 p.m., according to police. Qi was charged with first-degree murder and with possessing a 9 mm pistol on educational property.

Police have not found the gun and could not confirm how many shots were fired.

Qi was found in a neighborhood off campus after eyewitnesses called 911. Orange County District Attorney Jeff Neiman said he would not seek the death penalty.

Link to coverage:

Raleigh homicides

Date: Sept. 1

Victim: David Millette

Age: 27

Location: 500 block of Glenwood Avenue

Arrest: Raleigh police have charged Tyrell Jarue Moore, 23, with murder in Millette’s death.

What we know:

On Aug. 26, shortly after 2 a.m., Millette was punched, fell to the ground and hit his head on the sidewalk, according to news partner ABC11. He died Friday.

Millette was the general manager, operating partner, and part owner of Midwood Smokehouse, a barbecue restaurant in Raleigh that called Millette’s death a “senseless act of violence.”

Anyone with information about the incident on Aug. 26 is asked to contact Raleigh police at 919-996-1193.

Link to story:

Date: Sep. 1

Victim: Jaylen Latrelle Routt

Age: 20

Location: Intersection of East and Branch streets.

Arrest: None

What we know:

A State Highway Patrol trooper fatally shot a Fayetteville man after he allegedly fired at officers trying to take him into custody for failing to pull over for speeding.

Routt, 20, was clocked at 101 mph in a 70 mph zone in Johnston County.

Routt allegedly fled on Interstate 40 westbound and exited onto Hammond Road. The chase ended when he crashed into a grassy lot at the intersection of East and Branch streets in a residential neighborhood.

Troopers then exchanged gunfire with him after he exited the car, the State Highway Patrol said.

Master Trooper Harrison Nazal of Johnston County shot Routt, who died from his injuries at a WakeMed hospital.

The State Bureau of Investigation is reviewing the incident. Nazal is on administrative duty while the state investigates.

Link to story: Trooper kills murder suspect in shootout after high-speed chase ends in Raleigh

Durham homicides

Date: Aug. 31

Victims: Robert Terrell and Devin Rogers

Ages: 45 and 22

Locations: Intersection of Holloway Street and Brye Street, 1000 block of North Miami Boulevard

Arrest: None

What we know:

Two men were killed in Durham in two shootings Thursday afternoon within minutes of each other. The first shooting was reported at around 4:50 p.m. on Holloway Street and responding officers found Robert Terrell, 45, of Durham, shot fatally on the sidewalk.

The second shooting reportedly occurred minutes later on North Miami Boulevard — two adult males and one male juvenile. One adult, Devin Rogers, 22, of Burlington, was hospitalized and died from his injuries.

The other unidentified adult male was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and the juvenile is recovering from a non-life-threatening injury.

Police said it’s too soon to tell whether the two shootings are connected.

Link to story:

Date: Sept. 2

Victim: Unidentified

Age: Not available

Location: Mallard Avenue and Neville Street

Arrest: None

What we know:

Durham police responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 1:30 a.m. Saturday and found a man suffering a gunshot wound between Mallard Avenue and Neville Street. The area is off North Elizabeth Street near downtown Durham.

The man was taken to a local hospital and later died from his injuries.

There is no known motive for the shooting, and as of Monday morning, Durham police have not identified the man.

Link to story:

Wake County homicides

There were no new homicides reported outside Raleigh in Wake County from Aug. 28 to Sept. 4.

Orange County homicides

There were no new homicides reported in Orange County from Aug. 28 to Sept. 4.

