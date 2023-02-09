UNC student assaulted by ‘unknown male’” near residence hall, campus police say

UNC campus police have made an arrest after a student reported an assault Wednesday night, according to social media posts by the university.

Around 8:55. p.m., a student reported being assaulted by an “unknown male” near Craige Residence Hall on Skipper Bowles Drive.

The suspect allegedly attempted to pull the student into the woods behind the dorm and push the student down, according to UNC.

The post also said the student fought off the attacker before seeking help from police.

Campus police records show both an assault on a female and a kidnapping were reported at 9:01 p.m. Wednesday.

Students were altered via social media of the assault just before midnight. University officials said in the posts that the suspect has been arrested.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released.

The Orange Report

Calling Chapel Hill, Carrboro and Hillsborough readers! Check out The Orange Report, a free weekly digest of some of the top stories for and about Orange County published in The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun. Get your newsletter delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday at 11 a.m. featuring links to stories by our local journalists. Sign up for our newsletter here. For even more Orange-focused news and conversation, join our Facebook group "Chapel Hill Carrboro Chat."