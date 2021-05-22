UNC student body president pens letter of outrage over Nikole Hannah-Jones

Biba Adams
·4 min read

Lamar Richards, UNC student body president, argues that the board of the university should have taken the matter up in a vote

Lamar Richards, the student body president of the University of North Carolina penned a letter of outrage to his colleagues, fellow members of the board of trustees of the university, over the university’s decision to deny tenure for Nikole Hannah-Jones opting instead to offer her a fixed 5-year appointment.

“I write concerning the matter of Nikole Hannah-Jones’ employment with this University. For so long—too long— the students of Carolina have paid the price for a University that has continuously disregarded their trust, pushed aside their passions, and remained entrenched in scandal after scandal,” said Richards.

“The time has come to be vigilant, just, and equitable in our leadership and decision making, I say ‘our’ realizing that I have only just joined the Board, yet I take ownership and responsibility for every decision made here on out. And, most importantly, I take ownership for when I choose to remain silent and allow policy, procedure, and justice to be subsided.”

Read More: Why the royal mistreatment of Harry and Meghan should matter to us all

Richards argued that the board of the university should have taken the matter up in a vote and that her application and candidacy should be considered in an open session to allow for transparency, harmony, and success at the university.

“If she should decide not to come to this University as a result of not being considered for tenure, Kevin: I want you to know that you would have lost my faith in your ability to lead this University alongside the 30,000 students I represent,” Richards wrote, referring to Kevin Guskiewicz—Chancellor of the university.

CHAPEL HILL, NC – AUGUST 18: Students walk through the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on August 18, 2020 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images)
CHAPEL HILL, NC – AUGUST 18: Students walk through the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on August 18, 2020 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images)

He added that inaction from Guskiewicz, Bob Blouin, the school’s provost, and Richard Stevens, the board chair, would be grounds for a vote of “No Confidence,” for each of them.

The sophomore is the student body president for the school year of 2021-2022 and is studying psychology and public policy at the University. In an interview for the UNC-Chapel Hill’s website, he said: “I do truly believe that our perspectives are the most important. … Student perspectives will continually recenter the University to where we need to be. I won’t say I’m an expert on student affairs and student perspective, but what I will say is that I’m an expert at knowing when a [University] decision lacks student perspective.”

Read More: Fisk University receives largest gift in its history from Nashville family

Educator and author Eve L. Ewing posted an Instagram video where she explained the tenure process, saying that Hannah-Jones was not technically “denied” tenure because the process requires a down-vote from members of their department.

She explained that Hannah-Jones was endorsed by journalism scholars at the University and upper leadership, but that ultimately the Board of Trustees was tasked to review the materials submitted on her behalf.

”This really went outside the bounds of any type of normal university governance or decorum in a way that is shocking and is so clearly and indisputably ideological because the person who is being discussed is a person who is decorated in every way that a person can be decorated in the field of journalism.”

“And so, there is no way to reconcile what has happened that is not this person did a project that we decided is contrary to the facts that we feel comfortable with acknowledging about this country and its racism, and therefore we are not putting it forward,” Ewing continued.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

The post UNC student body president pens letter of outrage over Nikole Hannah-Jones appeared first on TheGrio.

Recommended Stories

  • Ta-Nehisi Coates speaks out on UNC denying tenure to ‘1619 Project’ creator Nikole Hannah-Jones

    The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has denied tenure to the ‘1619 Project’ creator, Pulitzer-prize winning journalist, Nikole Hannah-Jones. Many critics see this as part of a movement to whitewash America’s racist history. Writer Ta-Nehisi Coates authors this week's Cross Connection essay, as a guest lecture on the ‘1619 Project’ backlash and White America's obsession with societal myth-making.

  • Kentucky lawmakers seek payback for California’s travel ban over LGBTQ law

    Kentucky lawmakers are ready to disapprove two state contracts with California companies because of that state’s ban on taxpayer-funded travel to Kentucky due to a Kentucky law that California leaders view as discriminatory against gay and transgender people.

  • Amazon Shuts Down Conn. Construction Site After 7th Noose Found: 'Not Tolerating This Nonsense'

    "The heinous and historical significance of a noose to African Americans cannot be overlooked, as it represents a dark and evil part of our history," a rep for the Greater Hartford NAACP said

  • Biden Fight Against Climate Financial Risk Can’t Be One-Joe Show

    (Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden’s goal of using regulation to limit the threat of climate change to the financial system can’t be accomplished with just the stroke of the presidential pen.Thursday’s executive order setting the plan in motion is a big step, but only the first in a long process that the administration and regulators are feeling their way into. The White House lacks the power to get what it wants simply through executive fiat, and must overcome resistance from fossil-fuel industries and those in Congress who are warning against regulatory overreach.The move represents an early element of the new administration’s efforts to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions by 50% by 2030, compared to 2005 levels, and make the U.S. a global leader on climate. Under Biden, the U.S. has rejoined the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change after his predecessor, Donald Trump, withdrew from the accord.Biden’s order directs National Economic Council Director Brian Deese and National Climate Adviser Gina McCarthy to develop a strategy for assessing risks to the federal government’s own financial assets and liabilities. It also instructs the Department of Labor to report on the risks to pensions.Read more: Biden Ordering Climate Risk Strategy for Financial AssetsThe language is less forceful on the task of building out a regime of climate-related risk disclosures for financial and non-financial companies. In the order, Biden asks Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to engage with regulatory agencies “to consider” a number of actions, including assessing the risk of climate change to U.S. financial stability.Hitting LimitThe word choice reflects the White House’s lack of direct authority over independent regulatory agencies, according to David Arkush, climate program director at Public Citizen.“This order goes up to the limit of what they can do,” Arkush said.Even with the White House encouraging the Financial Stability Oversight Council at arm’s reach, it can be a powerful tool, McCarthy said on a phone briefing with reporters. “The FSOC is independent,” McCarthy said, but “that does not mean we don’t intend to continue to pursue these issues.”Read more: Yellen Gets a Shot to Put Treasury Clout Into Climate FightThe Financial Stability Oversight Council, which Yellen heads, brings together the U.S. Federal Reserve, the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and other agencies. The panel can encourage individual agencies and regulators to better address specific risks, such as climate change, and it’s a forum for coordinating that action.Still, individual regulations -- such as potential new requirements for climate risk disclosure that could be mandated by the SEC -- remain the purview of individual agencies represented on the council.Yet even in what it only encourages, the order also lacks specificity regarding the type of disclosure regime it wants to create. That, according to Giulia Christianson, director of sustainable private-sector finance at the World Resources Institute, reveals how early-stage the entire project is now.“There are a lot of plans for plans here,” said Christianson, who nonetheless welcomed the order as a first step. “The truth of the matter is that nobody has quite figured out how to meaningfully, fully assess the risks associated with climate change.”Progress ReportWith the action, the administration has raised expectations for significant steps in the near future, and Yellen pledged during the media call to deliver a report on progress made by the FSOC on coordinating regulators’ approach to addressing climate-related financial risks.“In many ways this sets the stage for robust action by the financial regulators to not only analyze and identify risks, but ultimately mitigate them by developing regulations,” said Gregg Gelzinis, associate director for economic policy at the Center for American Progress.Yet it was also clear even before the executive order the administration will face opposition on the regulatory front. Some lawmakers have asserted that financial regulatory agencies lack the legal authority to police the corporate and financial sectors based on climate risks.Senator Patrick Toomey, a Pennsylvania Republican, has been among the most outspoken critics on this point.“Today’s executive order demonstrates that the Biden administration is preparing to misuse financial regulation to further environmental policy objectives,” he said in a statement late Thursday. “Not only would such regulation exceed the scope of financial regulators’ respective missions and authorities, but it would also distort capital allocation, raise energy costs for consumers and slow economic growth.”Deese, however, said in the phone briefing that “we’re confident that the actions that are outlined, mandated and encouraged by this executive order are all those that we can effectively execute with existing authorities.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • How the 9/11 Commission overcame partisan opposition

    The bill to create a Jan. 6 commission passed the House on Wednesday. It’s modeled on the 9/11 Commission, which released an exhaustive report on the attacks that became a bestseller and shaped sweeping, government-wide national security reforms.

  • Ammon Bundy files paperwork to run for Idaho governor as Republican

    Bundy, who legally can’t enter the Idaho Capitol and was arrested again during the legislative session, enters a crowded field of Republicans vying for the executive seat.

  • BBC under pressure over Diana interview after princes launch scathing attack

    LONDON (Reuters) -The British government vowed on Friday to examine how the BBC was run, after a damning inquiry into how the broadcaster got its bombshell 1995 interview with Princess Diana and unprecedented criticism from her son Prince William. An independent investigation concluded on Thursday that journalist Martin Bashir lied and deceived to persuade Diana to agree to the interview in which she disclosed intimate details of her failed marriage to heir to the throne Prince Charles. It also lambasted the BBC for its "woefully ineffective" investigation into Bashir's actions the following year and for covering up his wrongdoing.

  • Guide: Over 100 virus cases on Everest despite Nepal denials

    A coronavirus outbreak on Mount Everest has infected at least 100 climbers and support staff, an expert mountaineering guide said, giving the first comprehensive estimate amid official Nepalese denials that the disease has spread to the world’s highest peak. Lukas Furtenbach of Austria, who last week became the only prominent outfitter to halt his Everest expedition due to virus fears, said Saturday one of his foreign guides and six Nepali Sherpa guides have tested positive. “I think with all the confirmed cases we know now — confirmed from (rescue) pilots, from insurance, from doctors, from expedition leaders — I have the positive tests so we can prove this,” Furtenbach told The Associated Press in Nepal’s capital, Kathmandu.

  • ‘NCIS: LA’ Star Eric Christian Olsen Says He’d Love to Make a Cameo on ‘NCIS: Hawaii’

    ET spoke with actor Eric Christian Olsen about the highly anticipated season finale of 'NCIS: LA,' airing May 23 on CBS.

  • Tri-Cities parent outraged after daughter is called a ‘slave’ at school

    “You’re telling me it’s not OK to fight in school, but it’s OK to be a racist?”

  • 60-year-old man arrested in Miami teen jogger’s hit-and-run death, police say

    Three days after police interviewed a suspect and found the car they believe was involved in the hit-and-run death of a teenage jogger in Miami, an arrest has been made.

  • Remember the 'Charlie bit my finger' video? It's being deleted off YouTube

    The video was one of the first viral videos and has been viewed over 880 million time since it was published 14 years ago on YouTube.

  • Representative Cheney calls for order

    Rep. Liz Cheney, Republican of Wyoming, speaks to the press at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on May 12, 2021. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty ImagesLiz Cheney reveres order. Donald Trump detests it. Simple, yes, but that sums up the difference between the elected but exiled U.S. congresswoman and the exiled but elected-in-his-own-mind former president. Countless critics have detailed Trump’s disruptive effects on national life, but Cheney’s call for order deserves attention. She offers a coherent, conservative alternative to Trumpist populism. As a scholar of American political speeches, I think it important to assess her persuasive force as well as her deep roots in the conservative tradition. Liz Cheney is the daughter of two prominent conservative GOP members, former Vice President Dick Cheney and Lynne Cheney, the former chair of the National Endowment for the Humanities. She’s seen here with them the morning after the Nov. 7, 2000 election. David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images Point of no return Like many of her conservative ancestors, Rep. Cheney believes that people have a fundamental need for order. Absent a clear set of inviolable rules, society will collapse. The value of order is most evident to those who have seen it disappear or who live in a world without rules. She began her May 11, 2021 speech on the House floor with examples of just such people, times when she witnessed freedom’s fragility. Kenyan soldiers chasing voters away from the polls. A Russian mayor telling her of his democratic dreams, only to be poisoned years later by “Vladimir Putin’s thugs.” A young Polish woman revealing her fear that people would forget the price of freedom. Examples have strong psychological power on people because they are concrete and specific. Think of those advertisements that feature the faces of very real suffering animals, who might even look like your own beagle. In her speech, Cheney sets up the audience to see the world through the eyes of the characters in these stories, to feel what it means to lose democracy’s rules. Each is only one instance, but together, they form a pattern. When there is no order, she’s saying, the powerful trample the ordinary and the rule of law protects no one. We all become prey. If the audience identifies with these people, that lends Cheney’s next argument more force. Americans, she says, now face the same threat. In a Washington Post essay from early May, she notes that former President Trump has “repeated his claims that the 2020 election was a fraud and stolen.” He does so, she argues, in the full knowledge that such words “provoked violence on Jan. 6.” He does so in the full knowledge that the “Electoral College has spoken.” He does so in the full knowledge that “more than 60” judges have rejected his claims, including many that he appointed. Here, Cheney expresses her commitment to order through her reliance on institutions. Institutions like the Electoral College and the courts uphold order. “That,” she writes, “is the rule of law; that is our constitutional system for resolving claims of election fraud.” The alternative is the anarchy of Jan. 6. The consequences of Trump’s incitement to chaos on Jan. 6, she believes, are clear. In the essay and speech, she turns to metaphors of national fabric or “constitutional structure.” Mixing the two, she says Trump seeks to “unravel” that structure. If he wins, America will come undone. Whatever one thought of him earlier, he has here crossed a line. She says we’re “at a turning point.” Scholars generally call this strategy a “locus of the irreparable.” It is the point of no return, the place that makes America like all of those other countries she cited. If we slip here, we can never go back. And that, she asserts, would be a disaster because this is not simply about America. It is about the fate of democracy in the world. Attacking Trump from the right In their reverence for order, conservatives traditionally recognize that “myths matter.” Stories of greatness sanctify the nation and its people, making something more of both than the ordinary business of life. On the House floor, Cheney invoked Ronald Reagan and Pope John Paul II, men who helped the West win the Cold War because they grasped what she described as the “miracle of America.” “Miracle,” she writes in the Post, is the word President Reagan used in his first inaugural address to describe the peaceful transfer of power. Her claim that “America is exceptional” due to its “peaceful transfer of power” may seem to liberals an inexact account of history, but to many Americans, it is a powerful expression of patriotism, an assurance that riotous thugs have no monopoly on love of country. Cheney was ousted from House GOP leadership because of her insistence that President Trump was responsible for the Capitol insurrection; here, Trump supporters at the Jan. 6 breach of the Capitol. AP Photo/John Minchillo At a time when the nation faces a new Cold War with China, she argues, not to mention “the ridiculous wokeness of our political rivals, the irrational policies at the border and runaway spending that threatens a return to the catastrophic inflation of the 1970s,” America cannot falter. In this account of the conservative tradition, the Constitution works because presidents and people put aside their individual desires for the good of the community. Disciplined individuals create ordered families who build strong nations. When necessary, true patriots give up power and seek election on another day. Social order and political peace can then continue unbroken to the next generation due to a self-control that Donald Trump conspicuously lacks. Liz Cheney makes the kind of argument that Trump’s previous rivals have lacked. She attacks him from the right. She portrays him as a threat to the rule of law. She shows he embraces, rather than rejects, “American carnage.” With her authority as a scion of the former Vice President Richard Cheney and, more generally, the conservative tradition, she exiles Trump from its ranks. Yet many Trump voters have no stake in order. The present order and its institutions have not benefited them, they believe, and they elected Trump precisely because they wanted to shatter the establishment. If they define the Republican future as they have the past, Cheney will fail. Times change, however, and, as the pandemic fades, the economy grows and normalcy returns, people may grow tired of Trump’s act. If Republicans wish to return to their traditional principles, Liz Cheney has given them the chance to do so. [The Conversation’s Politics + Society editors pick need-to-know stories. Sign up for Politics Weekly.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: John M. Murphy, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Read more:Can Joe Biden win the transition?A field guide to Trump’s dangerous rhetoric John M. Murphy does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Narendra Modi and other world leaders who made a mess out of managing Covid-19

    Some current and former world leaders have made little effort to combat Covid-19 outbreaks in their country, whether by downplaying the severity, disregarding science or ignoring critical health interventions.

  • Nigeria's military investigates reports of Boko Haram leader's death

    Nigeria's military is investigating reports that the leader of militant Islamist group Boko Haram may have been killed or seriously injured following clashes with rival jihadists, an army spokesman said on Friday. Abubakar Shekau has been the figurehead of an Islamist insurgency that has since 2009 killed more than 30,000 people, forced around 2 million people to flee their homes and spawned one of the world's worst humanitarian crises. A number of reports published on Thursday in Nigeria media, citing intelligence sources, said Shekau was seriously hurt or killed after his insurgents clashed with members of Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP), which broke away from his group in 2016.

  • U.S. seizes $90,000 from man who sold footage of U.S. Capitol riot

    U.S. authorities have confiscated roughly $90,000 from a Utah man who sold footage of a woman being fatally shot during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump, according to court filings. Prosecutors also have filed additional criminal charges against the man, John Earle Sullivan, a self-described political activist who is accused of entering the Capitol building and participating in the riot, the filings unsealed on Thursday showed. Prosecutors have charged more than 440 people in connection with the attack in which Trump supporters stormed the Capitol after he gave a speech to them repeating his false claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him through widespread voting fraud.

  • An ancient star casts new light on the birth of the universe

    Astronomers have discovered an exceedingly old star at the edge of our galaxy that seems to have formed only a few million years after the Big Bang.

  • SC might make beaches provide free parking. Isle of Palms begs McMaster to veto bill

    Mayor Jimmy Carroll said the resolution was drafted to express the barrier island’s opposition to the beach parking legislation “by all lawful means necessary.”

  • G20 nations should join G7 countries with climate pledges, says U.S.

    U.S. climate envoy John Kerry urged countries in the Group of 20 world's largest economies on Friday to match measures agreed by the smaller Group of Seven nations to reduce emissions to try to meet the goal of limiting the rise in global temperatures. Earlier, the world's seven largest advanced economies agreed to stop international financing of coal projects by the end of this year, and eventually phase out such support for all fossil fuels, to meet globally agreed climate change targets.

  • Arrest made in decades-old Texas cold case murder to which notorious serial killer had falsely confessed

    In 2008 DNA cleared serial killer Henry Lee Lucas who confessed to crime in 1986