Faculty member killed in UNC building; suspect in custody, chancellor says

A faculty member at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill was killed inside a campus building, according to the university’s chancellor. The chancellor also confirmed a suspect had been arrested.

An all-clear was issued not long before that announcement.

UNC Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz said the shooting happened around 1 p.m. Monday inside Caudill Laboratories, which is on South Road -- in the center of campus.

5:50 p.m. On Monday afternoon, Chancellor Guskiewicz confirmed a faculty member had been fatally shot inside Caudill Labs. He also confirmed a suspect has been arrested in the case.

All classes had already been canceled Monday, but UNC officials said classes would also be canceled on Tuesday. The school will operate at a Condition 2 level, which means all non-mandatory activities are suspended.

The school is expected to provide more information by Tuesday.

Caudill Labs is a chemistry building named in honor of two graduates from UNC.

5:31 p.m. According to multiple media reports, UNC says a suspect has been arrested after reports of shots fired at the school.

3:40 p.m. AlertCarolina issued an all-clear and said normal activities could be resumed.

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools also began its dismissal process for elementary and middle schools after getting an “all clear” from authorities. High schools were expected to be dismissed at their normal times.

3:14 p.m. All classes and events were canceled for the rest of the day Monday, according to AlertCarolina. Those on campus were instructed to stay sheltered in place.

!AlertCarolina! Emergency–Update: Stay sheltered in place until all clear given. All classes & events cancelled for rest of day. Check https://t.co/4AAXZtuI83 for updates. — Alert Carolina (@AlertCarolina) August 28, 2023

2:35 p.m. Police released a photo of a person of interest in Monday’s “armed and dangerous person situation” on the campus of UNC-Chapel Hill.

This photo shows a person of interest in today’s armed and dangerous person situation. If you see this person, keep your distance, put your safety first and call 911. pic.twitter.com/NHG5CTjby4 — UNC Police (@UNCPolice) August 28, 2023

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill says the lockdown is still in place due to the ongoing situation, adding that a suspect was still at large.

No information has been made available about injuries.

Channel 9 conducted a reverse image search on the photo shared by UNC Police and found that it links to a student who entered in 2022.

Earlier

Police were looking into a report of an armed and dangerous person around the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, according to multiple media outlets and an alert from the school.

According to our partners at ABC11, police were focusing an investigation “along South Road near Caudill Labs.”

WRAL reported that shots were fired by someone inside a campus building, according to a source.

UNC sent a brief statement just after 2 p.m. saying the campus was on “lockdown as the active assailant situation continues.”

!Alert Carolina!

Emergency: Armed, dangerous person on or near campus. Go inside now; avoid windows. https://t.co/sLY3gL8DKY — UNC-Chapel Hill (@UNC) August 28, 2023

Students and staff were told to shelter in place and lock all doors and windows.

Police haven’t said if a suspect is in custody yet. The university sent an alert at 2:25 p.m. saying a suspect was “at large.”

Information hasn’t been made available about any possible injuries.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

