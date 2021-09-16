Uncasville woman pleads guilty to tax evasion

Sep. 16—An Uncasville woman pleaded guilty to tax evasion on Wednesday.

Kathryn Pocock, 58, has operated a cleaning business, Sunshine Cleaners LLC, since 1991. She pleaded guilty to withdrawing more than $850,000 from the business between 2015 and 2019 without reporting the money on her business tax forms and personal federal income tax returns. The investigation, conducted by the IRS, showed that Pocock undersold her income in false spreadsheets given to her tax preparer.

"The investigation revealed that Pocock regularly cashed numerous client checks that had been paid to her business, deposited some checks into her personal bank account, and paid her employees 'under the table,'" Thomas Carson, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office, wrote in a news release. "Pocock wrote checks payable to cash from her personal and business bank accounts, and paid employees in cash without properly collecting and paying over employment tax to the IRS or sales and use taxes owed to the State of Connecticut."

Pocock has said she will pay almost $250,000 total in restitution to the IRS and to the state of Connecticut.

Her sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 8. She could be imprisoned for up to five years.

