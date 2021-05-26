The uncertain future of Britain's offices

Jonty Bloom - Business reporter
·6 min read
An empty office
Empty offices are obviously a problem if you are an offices supplies firm

As David Brent made clear in the hit TV comedy The Office, there is a rich and rewarding career to be had in servicing the needs of other offices.

Or at least there was before the pandemic hit, and everyone started working from home.

From paper suppliers in Slough, to cleaning, maintenance and catering firms, whole industries are focused on providing office-based companies with what they need to keep working.

But what is the future of such office supply firms when large numbers of people are expected to continue to work remotely at least half the time when the pandemic is finally over?

This is tipped to result in many companies shutting large offices and switching to smaller ones. And for some to get rid of their office altogether.

The cleaning industry in the UK is sometimes almost invisible, yet it employs one million people across 65,000 firms, Worth £54bn to the UK economy, according to industry body the British Cleaning Council, about a third of that figure applies to offices. With the remainder being healthcare, hotels, restaurants, pubs and factories.

Yvonne Taylor is global head of cleaning at the OCS Group, the international facilities management giant with a turnover of £1bn a year.

She says that while there may be fewer offices to clean in the future, the upside to the pandemic for the cleaning industry is that now they are "seen a lot more as experts".

Yvonne Taylor
Yvonne Taylor expects to see much more use of robots and new machinery

And while she is concerned that some companies may cut their cleaning budgets due to financial pressures, she says that the response to coronavirus has brought more professionalism to the cleaning industry.

As she explains, often office carpets don't need vacuuming every day, but "touchpoints" like light switches and door handles most certainly now do need regular cleaning.

The solution she says is to set strict cleaning specifications, and then "use technology and data to provide evidence that confirms we are delivering".

Yvonne also expects to see much more use of robots and new machinery, and more training for cleaning staff, including the introduction of an apprenticeship scheme for the industry.

She believes that the need for this additional training and technology is explained by the new requirement for rotational cleaning. "We now rotate our disinfectants to safeguard against microbial resistance, we don't know if Covid will build up a resistance to certain disinfectants."

So while the cleaning industry may have smaller, and perhaps fewer, offices to clean, it is going to have to work harder to keep them safe.

Cleaning an office door handle
Health and safety has been reviewed by everybody, says Christian Slingsby

Christian Slingsby is the fourth generation of his family to hep run Yorkshire-based workplace supplies business Slingsby.

Despite offices across the UK being thin on staff over the past year, Mr Slingsby, an account director at the firm, says that overall sales remained steady, due to a big rise in demand for Covid protection equipment.

"We've done a lot more table screens and other barriers," he says. "And pedal bins [so you don't need to use your hands], hand sanitizers and thermometers."

He says this is all part of a change in culture: "Health and safety has been reviewed by everybody from the top down," he says. "People are thinking 'we can't afford to have any slips up here, we have to have the right kit in place'."

A man walks past an office to let sign in London
The office property sector is currently a tough one to be in

However, for some companies Covid has been like hitting a brick wall. Online platform Feedr delivers food to offices through its core business Cloud Catering, allowing offices without a canteen to order in restaurant food for their staff.

"It went from going at 100mph to absolutely zero," says Linda Blank, Feedr's head of international development and strategic projects, looking back at the start of the pandemic.

"No one was in the office, and if you're not in the office you're not ordering any lunch, so it was a complete collapse of revenue."

Feedr reacted by delivering to employees' homes instead - a "logistical nightmare" says Ms Blank which meant having to "rethink all our operations completely".

Business has started to pick up now, but at the start of this year Ms Blank says most clients were still saying "I don't want to even talk to anyone".

New Economy
New Economy

New Economy is a new series exploring how businesses, trade, economies and working life are changing fast.

Feedr is now hoping to attract new business from firms who have cut their office headcount. Ms Blank says that with many businesses planning to have fewer staff in the office at any time time the economies favour her company.

"There will be bigger companies, say with a headcount of 500 people that would have been too big for our solution," she says. "But if now they go back and have only 250 or 300 people in the office at any one time that means the onsite canteen becomes less profitable and becomes a bigger cost. And they will look at alternative solutions like ordered in food."

Continuing home working also means it will be a brave company that starts building new office blocks any time soon.

As a result, Michael Pain, head of the tenant advisory team at property consultancy Carter Jonas says the industry will be seeking permission to change offices into homes. "Changing use depends on the local council, but in theory there is no reason why you can't get change of use permission."

Michael Pain
Michael Pain expects that more offices will be converted into residential use

"It was happening in central London long before pandemic. In the aftermath of 2008 credit crunch, councils looked favourably on applications to change to residential use."

A lot of office space in London's West End has already been changed to flats, and there is no reason that trend can't spread around the country.

Many people think of offices as just rooms with desks, chairs and computer screens, but they are also vast consumers of other businesses products, from printers and paper, to food and drink. They have to be built, maintained and cleaned, and the people in them fed and watered. And with the services sector representing 80% of the British economy, there are an awful lot of offices.

This huge sector is undergoing radical and drastic changes that normally take decades. The host of other industries that supply it, are going to have to adapt to that new reality if they want to survive.

Recommended Stories

  • Giant Chocolate Cookie with Cacao Nibs and Flaky Salt

    The only thing better than a dark cocoa cookie with a hint of chewiness and a generous sprinkle of flaky salt is an impressively oversized one that’s designed to feed a crowd.

  • The Internet Cannot Handle How Rich Guy Fieri Just Got

    Welcome to Flavor Town MFers 🤑 🤑 🤑 🤑

  • Russian TV Circus: Biden Desperately ‘Begged’ For Putin Talks

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photo GettyRussian state media has gone berserk in the run-up to the summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin next month.Evgeny Popov, host of Russia’s state TV show 60 Minutes, baselessly claimed that President Biden was finally able to secure a meeting with Putin only after “begging” for it. “They’re certainly celebrating this at the White House,” Popov claimed. His wife and co-host, Olga Skabeeva, said: “The whole world wants to meet with Putin, but absolutely everyone is afraid to do so, because they know that Putin will dominate. Trump was afraid of that—and all of us remember how it ended for Trump.”The Kremlin was more subdued in its public statements. During a conference call with reporters, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “I would caution against having excessive expectations regarding results of the meeting, but rather proceeding from the assumption that the event is very important in practical terms.”Top Kremlin Pundits Celebrate Mid-Air Takedown of Journo Facing ExecutionThe summit in Geneva will follow Biden’s visit to Britain for a Group of Seven meeting and a NATO summit in Brussels. The timing rubbed Russian state TV experts the wrong way.“I’m deeply disappointed,” complained Andrey Sidorov, deputy dean of world politics at Moscow’s State University, appearing on Wednesday’s segment of Russia’s state TV show The Evening with Vladimir Soloviev. Sidorov bemoaned Biden’s schedule, where the summit with Putin is slated as only one of multiple stops on his European agenda. “Biden should have come to Europe solely for this summit [with Putin], not merely as a part of his European tour,” Sidorov ranted.Russian state media is portraying the controversial decision by the Biden administration to lift some of the sanctions on the Russia-to-Germany pipeline, Nord Stream 2, as another example of America bowing to Russia. “Americans are crawling away,” Skabeeva surmised. “We forced Biden to respect us,” claimed Alexei Naumov, from the Russian International Affairs Council. “Biden is afraid that Russia will knock his teeth out,” opined host Evgeny Popov, referring to threatening statements Putin made last week.TV host Vladimir Soloviev downplayed the significance of the summit altogether, citing previous letdowns after Putin’s get-togethers with former President Donald Trump. “Talks with American presidents don’t bring any results,” Soloviev said, “Any agreements get blocked by the Senate and Congress, just like what happened with Trump... Our president can make decisions, but the American president is limited in what he can do.”The agenda of the summit is expected to include strategic stability, arms control, the situation in Ukraine, and the forced diversion of a Ryanair flight by Russia’s close ally Belarus in order to arrest a dissident journalist. Russian pundits and experts were furious that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko managed to hijack the agenda with the shocking mid-flight takedown. Still, they expressed relief at Biden’s hesitation to blame the Kremlin for its possible involvement and envied Lukashenko for his resolve.Russian state TV pundits described opposition activists as “cockroaches in our kitchen” and openly wished that the Russian government did more to ensnare them, in Europe and elsewhere. During his nightly show, Soloviev said that while he is not suggesting that the Russian government emulate Lukashenko’s tactics, steps could be taken to apprehend and criminally prosecute opposition activists, regardless of where they reside.“Don’t underestimate these cockroaches,” said political scientist Sergey Mikheev, urging the authorities to be more proactive in apprehending members of the opposition. Aleksey Chesnakov, director of the Institute for Current Politics, added: “Their geotags are easily available.”“You can’t give in to the West, even in small things,” argued Sidorov. “If there are roaches in your kitchen, you poison them.” He concluded that Russia should not fear any repercussions and brace itself for the inevitable sanctions from the West: “Like Belarus, Russia has nothing to lose.”Putin’s rhetoric is in line with the aggressive saber-rattling by state-run Russian media. During a televised meeting streamed live last Thursday, Putin complained: “Everyone wants to bite us or to bite something off from us. But they should know that we will knock their teeth out so that they won’t be able to bite at all. And the way to guarantee that is the development of our armed forces.”Russia State Media Gears Up for a War ‘Against the West’Pro-Kremlin propagandists on state television quickly clarified that Putin’s message was directed at Washington, and discussed a baseless conspiracy theory that the United States and its allies have been plotting for decades to steal Siberia away from Russia. Earlier last week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also made waves by claiming that the Arctic region belongs to Russia, when he described it as “our territory, our land.” Lavrov added: “When NATO tries to justify its advancement into the Arctic, that is a different story.”Russia is coming into the summit positioning itself as a power to be reckoned with, while Kremlin-controlled media is scoffing at the topics of the meeting proposed by the American side, speculating that Putin would come up with his own agenda. Soloviev, who often boasts of a close relationship with the Russian president, said that Putin is going to the summit solely to disabuse Biden of his “big illusions.” Soloviev asserted: “We have to be tough. The time for softness is over. There is no such thing as strategic stability.”Appearing on the state TV show 60 Minutes last Thursday to discuss Russia’s relationship with America, lawmaker Aleksei Zhuravlyov said there was not a single issue on which Russia should be cooperating with America. Discussing the upcoming summit, Zhuravlyov said: “There is nothing for us to hope for. No reason for us to be at that summit... Biden is coming to tell us how he’s going to allow us to finish the Nord Stream 2. Get the hell out of here! We’ll allow ourselves to do it. There is nothing they can do to us. We have the best weapons in the world.”Fueling the pervasive anti-American attitude that is being sold to Russian audiences by the Kremlin-controlled media, the lawmaker angrily exclaimed: “Those goats will always be our enemies!”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • US resident sought by China for comments freed in Dubai

    A permanent resident of the United States wanted by China was freed by Dubai on Thursday, taking off on a flight to Turkey after spending weeks in detention. Beijing had sought Wang Jingyu over his online comments about a deadly confrontation between Chinese and Indian forces last year. Activists and his supporters say plainclothes police officers arrested the 19-year-old student as he came off an Emirates flight in April at Dubai International Airport, trying to connect onto New York.

  • Exclusive: Hyundai to slash combustion engine line-up, invest in EVs - sources

    Hyundai Motor Group will slash the number of combustion engine models in its line-up to free up resources to invest in electric vehicles (EVs), two people close to the South Korean automaker told Reuters. "It is an important business move, which first and foremost allows the release of R&D resources to focus on the rest: electric motors, batteries, fuel cells," the person said, without giving a timeframe for the plan. While Hyundai did not specifically address a Reuters query on its plans for combustion engine models, it said in an email on Thursday that it was accelerating adoption of eco-friendly vehicles such as hydrogen fuel cell vehicles and battery EVs.

  • Hong Kong threatens to jail HSBC bankers handling Jimmy Lai's accounts as repression hits top tier of financial system

    Hong Kong's security chief sent letters to media tycoon Jimmy Lai and branches of HSBC and Citibank this month threatening up to seven years' jail for any dealings with the billionaire's accounts in the city, according to documents seen by Reuters. The letters, signed by Secretary for Security John Lee, were sent to Mr Lai after the Hong Kong authorities announced the freezing of his majority stake in publisher Next Digital and local accounts of three companies owned by him under a sweeping new national security law. One of Mr Lai's financial advisers said that while the amount of funds in the accounts was relatively small, they represented the Hong Kong management end of a global network of banking relationships covering his private wealth. Three senior private bankers and three corporate lawyers - independent from Mr Lai's accounts - said the action extended the tightening national security apparatus into elite tiers of the banking system for the first time, exposing risks for clients and top financial managers in Hong Kong.

  • NY prosecutors have told at least one Trump Org. witness to prepare for grand jury testimony

    The grand jury is set to meet three days a week, for between three to six months.

  • UAE and Israel press ahead with ties after Gaza cease-fire

    Israel's top diplomat to the United Arab Emirates attended a ceremony in Dubai on the grounds of the Arabian Peninsula's first permanent exhibition to commemorate the Holocaust. The receptions on Monday were the clearest indication since a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip came into effect last week that the devastating 11-day war between Hamas and Israel and the violence that gripped Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque in the days preceding it have had no visible impact on the UAE's commitment to establishing deep ties with the state of Israel.

  • Bill Gates' money manager reportedly told a Black employee she lived 'in the ghetto' and made sexual comments about female colleagues

    Former employees at the Gates' money management firm accused Michael Larson of judging female employees on attractiveness, the NYT reports.

  • Fake property evaluations and pressuring officials to 'find' votes: All the evidence piling up in the criminal probes of Trump

    In New York, prosecutors are looking into whether Trump broke tax laws. In Georgia, he may have illegally tried to influence election results.

  • Post vaccination infection rare but possibly contagious; study refutes another anti-vax pregnancy claim

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. As of April 30, when roughly 101 million Americans had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, "breakthrough" infections had been reported in 0.01% of them, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported on Tuesday. Roughly 27% of breakthrough infections were asymptomatic, while in 2% of cases, patients died.

  • At least 7 people who allegedly witnessed workplace misconduct of Bill Gates' money manager were paid settlements, NYT reports

    Michael Larson, who has worked as Gates' money manager for nearly three decades, made sexual and racist comments to employees, The Times reported.

  • Calls grow louder for Biden to evacuate Afghan allies who helped US military ahead of US withdrawal

    Afghan activists and former US national security officials are calling for vulnerable people to be evacuated.

  • Ryan Reynolds made a rare statement about his anxiety, sharing that he overthinks, overschedules, and overworks

    For the end of Mental Health Awareness Month, Ryan Reynolds posted about his "lifelong pal, anxiety." He said people struggling are not alone.

  • Biden orders more Intel investigation of COVID-19 origin

    President Joe Biden on Wednesday ordered U.S. intelligence officials to “redouble” their efforts to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any possibility the trail might lead to a Chinese laboratory. After months of minimizing that possibility as a fringe theory, the Biden administration is joining worldwide pressure for China to be more open about the outbreak, aiming to head off GOP complaints the president has not been tough enough as well as to use the opportunity to press China on alleged obstruction. Biden asked U.S. intelligence agencies to report back within 90 days.

  • Prince Harry says he uses EMDR trauma therapy to ease his anxiety. Here's how it works.

    Prince Harry said he develops intense anxiety whenever he returns to London. He said EMDR, a therapy designed for people with PTSD, helps.

  • Tensions rise in Baghdad after arrest of militia commander

    The confrontation began after Iraqi security forces arrested at dawn militia leader Qassim Mahmoud Musleh based on a judicial investigation and arrest warrant on terrorism charges, Iraq's military said in a statement. The statement said he was being questioned by a joint investigative committee.

  • Scrap dealers of Afghanistan pick over the bones of America’s long war

    The bargain hunters picked through the detritus of America’s two-decade military presence in Kandahar and grew increasingly irritated. Spilling out of the shipping container was a tide of junk bought by scrap dealers, as the world’s most powerful military left the city’s air base earlier this month. The dealers had paid a few thousand pounds for the container hoping to turn a profit from the leftovers of a military colossus. Instead it was full of smashed equipment that was of little use. “Most of the stuff is rubbish. Most of it has been destroyed. I don’t know why they do this,” one man called Allah Dad told The Telegraph. As the last few thousand American and Nato troops prepare to leave Afghanistan after nearly 20 years, their remaining bases are being packed up and handed over at the double. Joe Biden has said all troops will be gone by September, but officials now admit the pull out could be complete by July. While cargo planes full of weapons and sensitive equipment are being flown back to the US, and some is being handed over to the Afghan government, much is simply being junked to stop it falling into the wrong hands.

  • Trump biographer says CFO will flip on former president if threatened with prison as grand jury convened

    ‘Investigators have clearly been pressuring him and his family members legally,’ Tim O’Brien says of Allen Weisselberg

  • Aaron Rodgers skipped Packers voluntary workouts and is gallivanting in Hawaii with Shailene Woodley and Miles Teller

    Aaron Rodgers appears to be enjoying life in Hawaii.