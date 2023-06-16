Uncertain future for Shrewsbury boat firm over River Severn silt

Dilwyn Jones said he wanted to see more maintenance of the River Severn as issues like silt were hampering his business

A pleasure boat operator says he fears for the future of his cruises due to silt and other issues on the River Severn in Shrewsbury.

Dilwyn Jones said flooding and other environmental factors were making life on the river harder.

"We need to take action fairly soon otherwise it won't be navigable," he said.

Maintaining the river channel would have little benefit in stopping floods, the Environment Agency (EA) said.

Boat cruises have been run by Mr Jones in the town for 13 years, but he said a combination of flooding, current low water levels and silt had caused problems.

Boat cruises have been run by Mr Jones in Shrewsbury for 13 years

The silt was making the river channel shallower and there was more vegetation which made navigation harder, he said.

A spokesperson for the EA said it was not funded to carry out maintenance to support river uses like boating in Shrewsbury.

Concerns have also been raised over pollution in the waterway with a campaign under way to get the area designated as a bathing site.

The move would mean the EA has to carry out more monitoring to ensure the water is safe for swimming.

There are more than 10 combined sewer overflows in the loop of the river around Shrewsbury - one of them discharged sewage for the equivalent of 108 days non stop in 2022.

Swimmer Alison Biddulph is leading a campaign to get the river in Shrewsbury designated as a bathing site

The Shrewsbury campaign is being led by Alison Biddulph, from Shropshire Wild Swimmers and Dippers, who says she wants to see the water quality improved.

"I think a lot of people swim when they're not very well informed about what they are swimming in," she added.

Water firm Severn Trent has faced anger in recent months over the amount of sewage being discharged into the Severn and a spokesperson said the firm was investing heavily into the area.

In about two years' time the company's work would have no impact on the river, they added, and promised more details on the plans soon.

