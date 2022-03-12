‘Uncertainty Reigns’ as Credit Market Looks to Fed to Set Tone

(Bloomberg) -- Credit investors are preparing for an anticipated rate increase by the Federal Reserve next week that will set the tone for a choppy market already battered by volatility.

Traders are navigating tricky waters. They have to factor in a pullback on stimulus support, soaring inflation, rising rates and the Russian war in Ukraine, all as the pandemic drags on.

“While the uncertainty stemming from the Ukraine conflict seems likely to persist for some time, we think that the focus in the very near term is likely to intensify on the persistently high inflation readings and their effect on monetary policy,” Barclays Plc analysts Bradley Rogoff and Dominique Toublan wrote in a note Friday. “Uncertainty Reigns.”

They are expecting a 25 basis point hike, noting that the meeting will be scrutinized as investors seek to gain more insight on how the war and resulting commodity price shocks might affect the central bank’s decision-making. Producer price data coming in next week will also give money managers clues on the breadth of inflation.

“We are going to continue to have volatility in these markets because there is so many different things going on,” said Jim Schaeffer global head of leveraged finance at Aegon Asset Management. “So for right now, I’m seeing if we can get a continuation of a couple days of just positive market comfort without massive volatility.”

Sales Pipeline

U.S. high-grade bond dealers expect about $30 billion of issuance next week as borrowers continue to look for pockets of calm to sell debt. Syndicate desks are also looking to finalize deals before the Fed’s rate decision Wednesday, suggesting that sales may be front-loaded.

The investment-grade forecast comes following $70.2 billion of volume over the past five sessions, making this week one of the top 10 of all-time for sales, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. AT&T Inc. and Discovery Inc.’s $30 billion bond sale on Wednesday drove issuance as investors rushed to get a piece of a deal that was widely viewed as being attractively priced. The transaction received $106 billion in orders, the third most ever, in a sign investor appetite is returning to a market that’s been rattled by the war.

New issuance in U.S. high yield has been spotty, as volatility related to the war and its economic implications whipsaw markets.

Pumpmaker SPX Flow Inc. continues on a roadshow for a $570 million junk-bond sale that’s part of a broader debt package that backs Lone Star Funds’ acquisition of the company. It will market the sale through March 17. In the U.S. leveraged loan market, commitments are due on at least six deals next week, including $1.54 billion leg from SPX.

