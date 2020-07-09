Uncertainty, Unsteady Economy Causing Record Number of Americans to Move: New and Current Renters Find Guidance at Roost Online Community

SAN FRANCISCO, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a new Pew Research survey released this week, Americans moved at unprecedented rates during the past three months, many as a result of fear, safety, and affordability created by the current nationwide health and economic crises.

Among reasons spurring this transition were abrupt closings of student dorms, a sense that communities appeared unsafe and housing they could not afford due to layoffs and furloughs.

New and current renters seeking guidance can find it at Roost, a new online community that helps renters navigate their responsibilities as a tenant, better understand their lease terms, build strong rental and credit histories, and manage living expenses. "With the U.S. now bracing for an economic downturn, renters are among the most vulnerable," Chanin Ballance, co-founder of Roost, says. "There was already an affordable housing crisis in this country before the pandemic hit. We want to give residents the information and guidance they need to plan ahead and be their own best advocates."

Young adults were most affected among the 22 percent who say they either changed their residence due to the pandemic or know someone who did, Pew reports. Overall, 37 percent of those ages 18 to 29 say they moved, someone moved into their home or they know someone who moved because of the outbreak. By race and ethnicity, 28 percent of Hispanics have had one of these experiences, compared with 24 percent of Asian Americans, 20 percent of white adults and 19 percent of Black adults. These are among the findings of the survey, conducted among 9,654 U.S. adults from June 4 to 10, 2020, using the Center's American Trends Panel.

First-time renters are walking into potentially difficult situations this year given uncertainties based on COVID-19 and the unsteady economy. Many existing residents also are facing new dilemmas when rent due dates arrive or it's time for them to renew their leases.

Proper resources for understanding the lease, security deposit refunds, negotiating lower bills, getting the best renters insurance, and finding ideal roommates will boost their confidence and improve their rental experience. Roost is free to join and adds a reward of $150 for much-needed items and the chance to boost their rental history can turn these challenging life lessons into pleasant ones. It launched its web-based service and is giving apartment operators a free option to their residents.

Renters can now visit https://joinroost.com/ to sign up for free and gain access to expert advice, handy planning tools, and data-driven recommendations to help make renting simple and rewarding.

