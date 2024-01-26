UNCG's musical theatre department creating next Broadway stars
UNCG's musical theatre department creating next Broadway stars
UNCG's musical theatre department creating next Broadway stars
Klopp made the stunning announcement Friday morning amid yet another Liverpool title chase.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Chiefs at Ravens AFC title game.
The Xbox Series S is currently on sale for $230, down $70 from its retail price of $300.
GM's driverless Cruise division is under investigation by both the Department of Justice (DoJ) and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Wolfgang Puck's dynamic personality, engaging leadership style, and innovative culinary chops set the stage for his celebrity chef journey. Here's how he leads his multimillion-dollar empire today.
Hawkish Fedspeak followed by silence greets the cheers of the market.
2024 Volvo XC90 three-row SUV remains a good choice for comfort, class and efficiency. But it is starting to show its age.
As the S&P keeps hitting new highs, Wall Street strategists point out that doesn't make it a bad time to enter the market.
A judge's decision to block a JetBlue- Spirit union offered new momentum to an antitrust crackdown in Washington. It could force executives to think twice about new deals in 2024.
The 23andMe hacks started in late April 2023 and went on for months before the company discovered the data breach.
The All-Star Game will pit the two conferences against each other in a traditional game once again this season.
Scoring against the Chiefs is far easier said than done, but if there is ever going to be a player up for this task (not named Mahomes), it’s Jackson.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine discuss the NBA coaching changes in Milwaukee and DC, discuss Team USA, reveal Dan’s All-Star selections and more.
The Lakers star passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for another record.
Kim hasn't played a Tour event since 2012.
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert weighs in on the company's 2024 outlook.
Check out this how-to guide if you're looking to play fantasy baseball for the first time or just need of a fresher.
Cruise, the GM self-driving subsidiary, said Thursday that federal prosecutors and securities regulators have opened investigations into the October 2 incident that left a pedestrian stuck under and then dragged by one of its robotaxis. The probes by the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission, which were revealed as part of an internal report conducted by law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan and released Thursday, join numerous other investigations at nearly every level of government, including the California Department of Motor Vehicles, the California Public Utilities Commission and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The October 2 incident — and the decisions by Cruise leadership in the days following — has put the company's future at risk, forcing GM to slash costs and take greater control of the troubled company.
OpenAI has responded to a letter sent by the Congressional Black Caucus that flagged the lack of diversity on its board. OpenAI’s response letter, which TechCrunch saw, was dated January 5 and signed by CEO Sam Altman and Chairman of the Board Bret Taylor. It said building a complete and diverse board was one of the company’s top priorities and that it was working with an executive search firm to assist it in finding talent.
Families and friends are searching for answers surrounding the mysterious deaths of three men who were found dead at a friend's home, two days after watching a football game.