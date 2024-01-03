Unclaimed $1M Powerball ticket sold in Kentucky expires soon. See winning numbers

If you bought a Powerball ticket back in July when the jackpot soared to $1 billion but forgot about it, you might want to locate your ticket.

The Kentucky Lottery is searching for the owner of an unclaimed ticket worth $1 million. What’s more, the deadline to claim the ticket is coming up. After that point, the money goes to the state’s unclaimed prize fund.

“It’s rare that someone holding a $1 million Powerball ticket fails to cash it in,” Kentucky Lottery President Mary Harville said in a news release. “The ticket is expiring in less than two weeks.”

Normally, Kentucky Lottery winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. For the July 19, 2023, drawing, that would be Monday, Jan. 15.

However, Jan. 15 is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal and state holiday. Given this, the Kentucky Lottery says the owner of that winning Powerball ticket must claim their prize no later than 5 p.m. Eastern Standard Time Friday, Jan. 12, when the agency’s headquarters in Louisville closes for the holiday weekend.

According to the organization, the winning ticket was sold at the Pilot Travel Center in Henry County. It’s located at 489 Pendleton Road in Pendleton.

The owner of the winning ticket matched the game’s first five white balls, but not the red Powerball. The winning numbers are 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 and Powerball 24.

If the ticket is yours and you still have it on hand, you should sign the back and get to Kentucky Lottery headquarters to claim your prize. According to media reports, the odds of winning the jackpot prize for the July 19, 2023, drawing were a whopping 1 in 292.2 million.

Over New Year’s weekend, a Michigan player won the fifth-largest prize in Powerball history, $842.2 million, and three tickets sold in Kentucky over the weekend won $50,000 prizes.

If you or someone you know has a problem gambling, help is available at 1-800-522-4700.

