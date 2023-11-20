Unclaimed $44-million lotto ticket sold in Central Florida set to expire

One lucky Florida lotto winner is running out of time to claim their prize.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Florida Lotto officials announced Monday that a top-prize winning ticket worth $44-million remains unclaimed. The deadline to claim the prize is Monday, December 11, at midnight.

According to the Florida Lottery, the winning “Quick Pick” ticket was purchased from the Sunoco Express at 2655 North Orange Blossom Trail in Kissimmee.

READ: Orlando International Airport expects more than 2 million passengers during Thanksgiving travel

The winning numbers for the June 14 drawing were 09-13-15-46-51-21.

Winning tickets can be validated by any Florida Lottery retailers, but the prize must be claimed at lottery headquarters in Tallahassee.

READ: Volusia County starts new Spanish-English language program at elementary schools

According to the Florida lottery, state law requires that 80-percent of unclaimed prize funds from expired tickets be transferred directly to the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.

The remaining 20-percent is returned to the prize pool from which future prizes are awarded, or used for special promotions.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.