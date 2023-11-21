Unclaimed property believed to include multiple stolen items

Nov. 21—LUMBERTON — During an investigation into two armed robberies in the Elizabethtown Road area, detectives with the Lumberton Police Department recovered multiple stolen items. Those items are believed to have come from several breaking and enterings into motor vehicles that have taken place in and around the Lumberton area.

Multiple victims have been contacted already but much of the property remains unclaimed.

If you have had property stolen recently, please contact Lumberton Police Department Det. Cedrick McKinnon at 910-671-3845 to determine if your stolen property has been recovered.

Among the items that have been recovered are multiple bank cards, credit cards and cash app cards. Several key fobs have been recovered, as well.