Uncle accused of killing nephew appears in court

The man accused of murdering his nephew outside a courthouse appeared in court where we learned more about what led up to the shooting. Prosecutors say the murder stems from a love triangle involving the victim, his uncle and aunt.

Chenghai Xue appeared in Somerville District Court after police say he hit his nephew, Cong Wang, with his car and then shot him in the head multiple times. Assistant District Attorney Ceara Mahoney handled the arraignment. “Approaches the victim and shoots the victim in close range in the head,” said Mahoney.

This murder scene unfolded right outside the District Court in Medford Thursday afternoon — after police say the victim and suspect left a restraining order extension hearing. “Ten casings were recovered from the parking lot,” said Mahoney.

Kevin Lin is Wang’s friend and roommate. He shared these photos of Wang. Lin says his friend had been dealing with the conflict and restraining order taken out against him for at least a year. ‘It’s been a long time since it all happened. I felt like it wouldn’t have happened after all of this time,” said Lin.

Boston 25 obtained the original restraining order taken out by Xue’s now ex-wife. According to the document — she and the victim a had an affair when Xue was working in China. When the affair ended, police say the couple resumed living together and they took out the restraining order because they say Wang was becoming a safety concern. “He would always put up a really strong outward appearance but he was actually very vulnerable,” said Lin.

The restraining order reveals one text exchange between Wang and his Aunt. Police say Cong texts: “I will kill your family. If I don’t kill your family. I will commit suicide. My future was ruined by you. The Aunt replies, Ruined by me??????.” Then Cong texts “I have no dignity now. I am the walking dead.”

After being denied the restraining order extension, police say Wang was killed by his Uncle outside the court. Leonard Milligan is the suspect’s attorney. “My client was seeking a restraining order against the person now being described as the victim,” said Milligan, “there is a lot of investigation that has to happen to understand who and why things happened the way they did”

Story continues

Xue is being held without bail tonight. HIs attorney told us he would explore whether mental health issues are a factor in this case.

See below for previous reporting:

[ DA: Man ran down, fatally shot nephew after being denied restraining order ]





Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW