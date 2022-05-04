Uncle was the arsonist who killed two children and injured a woman in Fresno, police say

The Fresno County Coroner’s Office named the two babies tragically killed in a fire that police have said was started by an arsonist.

The young children were 5-month-old boy Calyx Hurtado and 18-month-old girl Cataleya Hurtado, according to investigators. Their mother was also badly burned, police say.

Officers arrested Filimon “Robert” Hurtado, a 29-year-old uncle of the children, for starting the fire that was reported about 6:40 a.m. Tuesday in a home on Robinson Avenue, near Dakota and Brawley avenues, according to police.

Officers said the man admitted to wanting to kill the family, but did not have any reason for the crime.

The man had serious burns and was taken to an area hospital, police said.

He will be arrested upon release on suspicion of two counts of murder, along with felony arson, police said. He was living at the residence.

The two children died in the home before fire crews arrived.

Their mother escaped — fully engulfed in flames — and ran to a neighbor’s for help. She had to roll around to put out the flames, police said.

The children’s father had already left the home for work, according to police.

Emergency personnel respond to a house fire in the 3600 block of West Robinson Avenue on Tuesday morning, May 3, 2022.