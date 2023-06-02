Uncle charged after intoxicated 14-year-old teen flees from police

Jun. 1—A high-speed pursuit May 21 night ended with no serious injuries and a juvenile being cited into court. The teen's uncle is charged in connection with the incident.

Shane Michael Farr, 25, Highland Lane, is charged with reckless endangerment, filing a false report and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to Crossville Police MPtl. Corey Freeman's report.

A 14-year-old teen who was driving a 1997 Chevrolet is cited into Juvenile Court on charges of driving under the influence, reckless driving, evading arrest and drinking below the legal age.

Freeman wrote he was on routine patrol when he observed an older model Camaro and a Chevy truck traveling south on S. Main St. in the area of the U.S. 70 E. intersection traveling over Water Tank hill at a high rate of speed.

Freeman reported he caught up with the truck and observed it failing to maintain a lane of travel and being driven with "jerky movements" while traveling too close to the Camaro.

At that time, the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the truck, not knowing the driver was a teenager. Instead of stopping, the driver accelerated, passing the Camaro reaching speeds in excess of 90 mph and nearly crashing on several occasions.

The truck turned onto Hwy. 68 and abruptly turned onto Deep Draw Rd., striking a mailbox, reentered the road and crossed over, traveling into a ditch and striking a utility pole.

The report states the 14-year-old was "extremely intoxicated" and admitted to police he had been drinking. The report describes the teen, who was not injured, as being "very cooperative with officers investigating the incident.

The teen went on to state the uncle insisted he drive the truck to the uncle's residence despite his protests he had been drinking and feared being stopped by police.

When Freeman attempted to stop the vehicle, the teen said he got scared and "mat it and run."

The uncle showed up at the scene and his first statement was the teen had stolen the truck.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to investigate the crash and the uncle later confirmed the truck had not been stolen and he knew the teen was intoxicated.

Shane Michael Farr will appear in General Sessions Court while the teen will appear in Juvenile Court.

