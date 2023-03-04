Uncle charged with involuntary manslaughter in Hempfield man's overdose death

Mar. 4—An Allegheny County man is charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment after North Huntingdon police said he did not seek medical help when his nephew became unresponsive and later died.

Michael W. Debruyn, 26, who had been reported missing, was found dead Aug. 10 in the passenger seat of his Ford Mustang that was parked at a township business, according to court papers. His wallet and cellphone were missing, police said.

Debruyn, of Hempfield, was last seen with his uncle Jeffrey Ryan Carlson, 57, who police said initially provided "questionable and inconsistent statements" regarding Debruyn's whereabouts, according to court papers.

Carlson had sent photos to Debruyn's mother of the man sleeping at a North Versailles home where Carlson lived at the time in the hours before Debruyn was reported missing.

The North Huntingdon business where the Mustang was found is about 5 1/2 miles from the home.

Authorities said surveillance video from locations on Route 30 showed the Mustang traveling in the area overnight between Aug. 8 and 9 before parking at 1:07 a.m. and a man identified as Carlson walking along the highway. Cellphone records showed Carlson's phone was in the area during that time frame, according to court papers.

During another interview, Carlson told police he was thinking about driving Debruyn home, but when he got Debruyn into the passenger seat of the Mustang, the nephew groaned and stopped breathing, according to court papers.

He drove the car to the location where it ultimately was found and threw Debruyn's cellphone and wallet out the window.

Carlson admitted to police that he should've called 911 for help, according to court papers.

"He said that he parked there because he didn't know what else to do," Detective Mark Hamilton wrote in the complaint.

Carlson was arraigned Thursday and is free on $1,000 unsecured bail. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

Debruyn died of an accidental drug overdose, according to the Westmoreland County Coroner's Office.

Monica Kitta, his aunt, said Debruyn was very close with his mother and hoped to join the military. His father died several years ago from cancer.

"His greatest attribute was he was always in the corner ... (of) an underdog," Kitta said.

Mother Roseann Debruyn said she is caring for her son's Great Dane Harley. She remembered her son as a "beautiful soul" who loved his family and would befriend anyone.

"I can't thank the North Huntingdon Police Department enough for everything that they're doing for him," she said.

He was a 2014 graduate of McKeesport High School and worked for a few home improvement companies, according to his obituary.

"He loved to ride his motorcycle, he loved his cars," Kitta said. "He liked to be a little edgy."

An online fundraiser for funeral expenses brought in nearly $8,500.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .