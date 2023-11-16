Uncle charged in Palm Coast toddler's shooting death

C.J. Nelson

A Palm Coast man has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a toddler on Ranwood Lane Sept. 3.

C.J. Nelson, 22, was handling a gun when it fired and the bullet went through a wall, striking 18-month-old Ja'liyah Allen in the head, according to Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly.

Nelson had a significant amount of THC in his system at the time, indicating he had been using marijuana, Staly said. Nelson was the child's uncle.

The mother was playing with the child in a hallway when the gun went off in another room and the bullet struck the child, Staly said.

Nelson was indicted Wednesday on a charge of manslaughter with a firearm. He was arrested Wednesday in the Flagler County jail where he was already being held on a probation violation charge.

He faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

Staly said the investigation is continuing and charges are possible against another person who was destroying or concealing evidence to cover up the crime.

Nelson Jr. was one of the eight people living in the home, and was identified as the "primary" person of interest in the baby's shooting death, according to Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly.

Following the shooting, Nelson was arrested on a charge of violating his probation for improper exhibition of a dangerous weapon and possession of cannabis less than 20 grams. He was ordered held without bond on the probation violation charge.

According to a report, when deputies responded to the scene, they found blood trails on the floor throughout the house, a black AR-15 style pistol in a closet and narcotics.

More than one individual in the house said they saw Nelson Jr. handling a firearm that day and that Nelson mentioned a firearm being jammed, according to a charging affidavit.

Staly said the weapon was an American tactical multi-caliber assault pistol.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Palm Coast man charged in toddler's shooting death