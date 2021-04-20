Uncle fatally shoots 7-year-old while filming music video, North Carolina police say

A 7-year-old girl died after her uncle shot her while filming a rap video in North Carolina, officials said.

Jeremy Quintrel Lewis of Charlotte is facing a second-degree murder charge a week after his niece was rushed to the hospital, multiple news outlets reported Tuesday.

The 30-year-old was making a music video when he grabbed a gun, which fired through a wall inside a home on April 13, according to WSOC. Officers said the bullet struck a 7-year-old girl in the head.

The child was identified in media reports as Lewis’ niece, Gabrielle Jones.

An attorney for Lewis said the shooting was accidental, the Gaston Gazette reported.

“This was a tragic accident,” attorney Noell Tin said, according to the newspaper. “Jeremy loved his niece and he is devastated.”

Tin didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment on Tuesday.

Officers said Lewis shot the girl on Ware Avenue in Gastonia, west of Charlotte. She was rushed to Levine Children’s Hospital and later died, the Gastonia Police Department told McClatchy News.

Lewis, who was initially facing assault and weapons charges, is now also charged with second-degree murder, according to WBTV, The Charlotte Observer’s media partner.

