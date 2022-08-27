Uncle pleads guilty but mentally ill in death of nephew

Aug. 26—WILKES-BARRE — A Luzerne County jury trial for homicide suspect Milton Darius Clark was thwarted when he pled guilty but mentally ill Friday.

Wilkes-Barre police alleged Clark, 62, stabbed his nephew, Tarese Rahjaan Previlon, 17, during a fight inside their Holland Street residence on April 23, 2019.

Previlon died two weeks after the fight. An autopsy revealed Previlon died from a stab wound to his heart.

Court records say Clark was peeping on the boy's mother taking a bath. The woman screamed when she noticed Clark and yelled for her son to get Clark out of the house, resulting in the fight, court records say.

Before what was scheduled as jury selection Friday for Clark's trial to commence Monday on an open count of criminal homicide, Clark pled guilty to third-degree murder but mentally ill before Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr.

The plea agreement was reached between First Assistant District Attorney Anthony Ross and Assistant District Attorney Carly Hislop, and Clark's attorneys, Naura Armezzani Tunis and William J. Watt III.

Sklarosky said he will sentence Clark on Oct. 12.

Clark's trial has been postponed several times due to his competency.

In July 2020, Clark was deemed too mentally ill, which stayed court proceedings until he was re-evaluated and found well enough in December 2020 to face trial, which was scheduled for October 2021.

Tunis and Watt filed another petition seeking a second mental health evaluation arguing Clark's mental condition impaired his ability to understand the charges against him, assist in his defense and unable to prepare for trial.

Clark's trial was continued until Clark underwent the second evaluation that delayed his trial.

A jury was scheduled to be selected Friday for Clark's trial to begin Monday.

Last week, Tunis and Watt filed a notice of their defense strategy as insanity or mental infirmity listing a forensic psychiatrist and a psychiatrist who would testify Clark suffers from mental illness and did not know what he did was wrong, referring to stabbing Previlon.

Clark remains jailed at the county correctional facility.