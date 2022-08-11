Uncle sentenced to more than two decades in state prison for grandniece's death, rape, drugging

Aug. 11—LAWRENCE — A former Jackson Street man pleaded guilty to the manslaughter, rape and drugging of his 11-year-old grandniece as relatives openly wept in the courtroom gallery.

Miguel Rivera, 62, pleaded guilty to manslaughter, forcible rape and a drug distribution charge before Judge Janice Howe in Lawrence Superior Court Thursday afternoon.

Howe sentenced him to 25 to 27 years in state prison, another 18 to 20 years in state prison to be served concurrently, followed by five years probation with several special conditions which include no contact with juveniles.

Precious Wallaces, a sixth grader at Haverhill's Consentino School, died after spending the night at Miguel Rivera's apartment in December 2018.

Rivera, 62, regularly babysat Precious and her younger brother.

"I trusted Miguel wholeheartedly with my kids. Never did I think something like this would take place," said Precious' mother, Cynthia Rivera, in an emotional victim impact statement in court.

Precious, she said, was born at just 4 pounds, 13 ounces, and came into the world "fighting for her life."

"She would have fought until her last breath," she continued. Also, Precious "was her brothers keeper in every sense of the word."

Rivera was charged with murder, rape of a child by force, aggravated rape of a child, indecent assault and battery on a child under age 14, and distribution of a Class E substance to a minor.

Instead of murder, he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter, a rape charge and distribution of a class E drug, amitriptyline.

The remaining charges were not prosecuted as part of a plea agreement between the prosecution and defense and approved by Judge Howe.

As special conditions of his five years of probation, Rivera must undergo sex offender treatment, register as a sex offender and have no contact with persons under age 16.

The crimes date back to Dec. 15, 2018, when police say Precious fell ill at Rivera's 233 Jackson St. apartment, slipped into a coma and later died at a Boston hospital.

Precious' brother told an investigator that Rivera gave them red pills at bedtime and paid them to swallow the pills.

"Had the case gone to trial, Assistant District Attorney Kate MacDougall would have introduced evidence that would prove Rivera raped the girl and supplied the child with drugs that caused her death," according to a statement released by District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett's office.

DNA extracted from sperm cells found in Precious' body matched Rivera, according to authorities.

In addition to finding sperm cells, autopsy testing of the girl's body also revealed the presence of fentanyl, a manmade opioid, and amitriptyline, a medication that causes sleepiness.

Authorities said Rivera admitted to flushing prescription pills down the toilet while Precious was in medical distress early on the morning of Dec. 15.

Thirteen minutes passed between Rivera disposing of the sleeping pills and when he dialed 911 at 3:26 a.m.

Rivera's trial was expected to start next week. However, his defense attorney John Morris said Rivera had said he wanted "accept responsibility" and resolve the case.

