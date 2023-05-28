Uncle shoots nephew to death, wounds niece during fight over cooking dinner in Queens home: ‘In shock’

A family fight over cooking dinner turned deadly inside a Queens home when a relative whipped out a gun, shooting his nephew to death and wounding his niece, police sources said Sunday.

The uncle fired off at least nine shots about 9:15 p.m. Saturday after an argument over cooking escalated into a physical confrontation in the home on Pineville Lane near Grayson St. in St. Albans, the sources said.

Chevaughn Millings, 25, was struck eight times in the chest and legs while the shooter’s 20-year-old niece was hit three times in the legs. Cops recovered nine shell casings from the scene.

Medics took both victims to Jamaica Hospital but Millings could not be saved. The gunman’s niece was in stable condition.

“I’m in shock ... confused,” the victim’s mother, who gave her name as Vern, told the Daily News as she gathered with relatives to mourn outside the home, which also remained an active crime scene Sunday.

“He’s kind and he’s helpful,” she said of her slain son. “He’s hardworking. He loved to draw. He loved to sing. And he’s always helping me to do everything.”

She said Millings was born in the island country of Jamaica.

“He just loved to sing, that’s all,” she said. “He loved to write songs and DJ.”

The 38-year-old uncle fled in a white Mercedes SUV and has not been caught, the sources said.