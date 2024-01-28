Uncle shoots teen nephew during Visalia domestic violence disturbance: VPD

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teen was shot during a domestic disturbance while he was trying to protect his aunt from her husband early Sunday morning, Visalia Police say.

Officers were dispatched just before 3 a.m. to a call in the 1000 block of North Leslie Street for a report of a shooting. They arrived, they say, to find that 46-year-old Samuel Bustos had shot his 18-year-old nephew.

According to investigators, the teen was lying on the ground, suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived.

Police say Bustos was pointing a gun at his wife and was threatening to kill her when the teen stepped in to try to protect her. During the struggle over the firearm, the gun went off and the teen was struck.

Bustos was taken into custody at the scene and later booked into the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility on suspicion of several charges. Those include suspicion of attempted murder, domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon, child abuse, criminal threats, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The teen is currently listed in stable condition after being transported to Kaweah Health for treatment.

