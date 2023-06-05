Uncle surrenders in shooting death of nephew sparked by fight over cooking dinner in Queens home

A suspect wanted for shooting his nephew to death and wounding his niece during a fight over cooking dinner in the family’s Queens home has surrendered, police said Monday.

Durran Morgan, 38, showed up with his lawyer at the 113th Precinct stationhouse Sunday morning and was charged with murder, attempted murder, assault and gun possession.

On the night of May 27 family members were gathered at their home on Pineville Lane near Grayson St. in St. Albans when an argument erupted over cooking.

Morgan allegedly pulled a gun and killed Chevaughn Millings, 25, with at least eight shots to the chest and wounded his 20-year-old niece with three shots to the leg, police said.

Medics rushed both victims to Jamaica Hospital. Millings couldn’t be saved but the niece survived and is recovering.

Morgan got away in a white Mercedes SUV and was being sought when he turned himself in.

“I’m in shock ... confused,” the victim’s mother, who gave her name as Vern, told the Daily News shortly after the shooting.

“He’s kind, and he’s helpful,” she said of her slain son. “He’s hardworking. He loved to draw. He loved to sing. And he’s always helping me to do everything.”

Police had been to the home earlier this year to quell domestic disturbances — and neighbors said the family was known for loud gatherings.