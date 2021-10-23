Unclear on Social Security Benefits? These Are the 4 Types Seniors Should Know

Rob Poindexter
·2 min read
MonicaNinker / iStock.com
MonicaNinker / iStock.com

According to the Social Security Administration, more than 50 million people depend on Social Security benefits for either part, or all, of their income during retirement. Regardless of how much one receives, Social Security is a crucial part of retirement, and seniors depend on the monthly income for their basic expenses. Below are the different types of Social Security benefits you can receive, and what each one provides.

Explore: 10 Reasons You Should Claim Social Security Early
Learn: 11 Social Security Mistakes That Can Cost You a Fortune

Retirement Benefits

This is the most commonly used, and commonly thought of, Social Security benefit. Retirement benefits are available for citizens who have worked and paid into the system for at least ten year once they reach 62 years of age or older. Everyone’s benefit amount varies based on their contributions and pre-retirement salary, as well as the age at which they begin to collect. Retirement income from Social Security is not intended to be the main source of income for retirees, but rather a supplement to either other retirement accounts or investment accounts that give distributions. Although benefits are available at 62, if you wait until full retirement age — which is between 65 and 67 — you may be eligible for more benefits. The best thing to do is log on to the Social Security administration’s website and use their benefit calculator to see what amount you are likely to receive. These benefits might also be available for your spouse or divorced spouse.

Related: Can You Collect Social Security Even If You Never Worked?

Disability Benefits

These types of Social Security benefits support those who cannot work because of serious disabilities. As with retirement benefits, you would have needed to work a certain number of years in order to be eligible. This will depend on your age, and the monthly benefit amount will depend on your salary before your disability. These types of benefits may also be available for your spouse or divorced spouse.

More: 7 Reasons You Might Not Receive Social Security Benefits

Survivors Benefits

If you’ve had a loved one pass away, and are almost of retirement age, you may be eligible for survivors benefits through Social Security. Eligible recipients usually include widows and widowers, divorced spouses or children. The amount of benefit depends on the worker’s age at death, their salary, the ages of their survivors and their relationship to the deceased. The deceased would also have had to work for a certain number of years in order to be eligible for these benefits.

Stimulus Update: Petition for $1,400 for Seniors, Golden State Check Delays & October’s Child Tax Credit
Find: How Much Can the Average Senior Citizen Expect To Benefit From Social Security?

Supplemental Security Income Benefits

SSI benefits are for those unable to earn sufficient wages on their own, including adults with disabilities, children with disabilities and people 65 or older. This means that in addition to disability or retirement benefits, qualifying individuals with enough work history may be eligible for this supplemental benefit. However, where the individual lives and their other sources of income will play a key factor in the amount they’ll receive from SSI.

More From GOBankingRates

Last updated: October 19, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Unclear on Social Security Benefits? These Are the 4 Types Seniors Should Know

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Investors Will Want Austal's (ASX:ASB) Growth In ROCE To Persist

    If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to...

  • 25 Extra Grocery Costs You’re Probably Forgetting About

    If you're like most people, you have a grocery budget, which means you have allotted a certain amount of money for each trip to the store. Depending on price bumps and whether you're forced to...

  • Social Security Got Its Biggest COLA Bump Ever – Are Rising Food Prices Covered?

    The Social Security Administration announced this week that Social Security and Supplemental Security Income benefits for 2022 will be increased 5.9% to help senior citizens cope with prices that this...

  • Claiming Social Security at 62? Here's the Maximum You Can Receive

    Although you'll receive reduced checks by claiming early, you can still receive thousands of dollars per month.

  • Social Security Update: New Bill Could Benefit Seniors Immensely by Improving Cost-of-Living Formula

    A new bill proposed by Rep. John B. Larson (D-CT) would bring sweeping changes to Social Security benefits, including hiking the annual cost-of-living adjustment to better reflect costs incurred by...

  • Cheney's Consultants Are Given an Ultimatum: Drop Her, or Be Dropped

    WASHINGTON — A prominent Washington lobbyist close to Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the House minority leader, is warning Republican political consultants that they must choose between working for Rep. Liz Cheney or McCarthy, an ultimatum that marks the full rupture between the two House Republicans. Jeff Miller, the lobbyist and a confidant of McCarthy’s dating to their youthful days in California politics, has conveyed this us-or-her message to Republican strategists in recent weeks, prompting one fund

  • Bob Woodward finds 'seven conspiratorial actions' by Trump and Bannon

    Investigative journalist Bob Woodward said his reporting shows "seven conspiratorial actions" between former President Donald Trump and Steve Bannon as part of an effort to overturn the 2020 election.

  • Every Day, Biden Smells Like More of a Loser

    Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via GettyWith a hint of confusion in his eyes and a whiff of failure in the air around him, Joe Biden is watching his approval ratings continue to plummet to the point where just 42 percent of Americans approve of his job performance.Which makes sense, since at least so far Biden really doesn’t seem very good at this whole being president thing despite dreaming of and preparing for it for decades. With his staff trying to hide him from the press, and his pencha

  • GOP calls for Fauci investigation, resignation mount after NIH admits funding gain-of-function research

    GOP calls for an investigation and the resignation of Dr. Anthony Fauci have escalated following this week’s revelation that the National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded gain-of-function research on the coronavirus.

  • Erdogan orders removal of 10 ambassadors, including US envoy

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday that he had ordered 10 foreign ambassadors who called for the release of a jailed philanthropist to be declared persona non grata. The envoys, including the U.S., French and German representatives in Ankara, issued a statement earlier this week calling for a resolution to the case of Osman Kavala, a businessman and philanthropist held in prison since 2017 despite not having been convicted of a crime. Describing the statement as an “impudence,” Erdogan said he had ordered the ambassadors be declared undesirable.

  • China says ‘no room’ for compromise or concessions over Taiwan after Biden’s comments

    Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin reasserted China's longstanding claim that the island is its territory at a daily briefing after Biden made his comment a day before at a forum hosted by CNN.

  • Chris Wallace calls Jen Psaki 'one of the best press secretaries ever'

    Fox's Chris Wallace said that Jen Psaki is "one of the best White House press secretaries ever," prompting backlash from critics of Psaki's tactics to protect the Biden administration.

  • The Most Important Social Security Chart You'll Ever See

    Future retirees need to be realistic about the role Social Security will play in supporting them. This problem is why the chart below is the most important Social Security chart you'll ever see. It also shows the average Social Security benefits retirees received in each of those years.

  • The geography of the Great Resignation: First-time data shows where Americans are quitting the most

    Kentucky, Idaho, South Dakota and Iowa reported the highest increases in the rates of workers who quit their jobs in August, according to a new glimpse of quit rates in the labor market released Friday. The largest increase in the number of quitters happened in Georgia, with 35,000 more people leaving their jobs. Overall, the states with the highest rates of workers quitting their jobs were Georgia, Kentucky and Idaho.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting s

  • 'She Started Screaming': Controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Spars with Liz Cheney on House Floor

    "They got into a back and forth about 'Jewish space lasers,' " Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin told reporters after the altercation — as Greene says she was criticizing the Capitol riot investigation "witch hunt"

  • Afghanistan heading towards collapse faster than expected, Swedish minister warns

    Afghanistan is heading towards economic collapse that risks spiralling the country into a new political crisis, Sweden's minister for international development cooperation warned on Saturday. Afghanistan has been plunged into crisis following the collapse of the Western-backed government and Taliban take over in August, which was met with an abrupt end of billions of dollars in assistance to its aid-dependent economy. "My concern is that the country is on the brink of collapse and that collapse is coming faster than we thought," Per Olsson Fridh told Reuters in Dubai, warning that economic freefall could provide an environment for terror groups to thrive.

  • Harris met by Bronx cheer, heckled while promoting infrastructure push in NY borough

    NEW YORK — Welcome to the Bronx. A heckler interrupted Vice President Kamala Harris' speech Friday as she promoted the Biden administration’s Build Back Better agenda at a YMCA in the borough. Harris was discussing the details of the expansive infrastructure plan before a room packed with New York elected officials and some local families when a man began shouting about families who died in ...

  • Trump Lashes Out At Meghan McCain, Calling Her An Ungrateful 'Lowlife' Bully

    The former president was responding to McCain's criticism of him as she promotes her new memoir.

  • Billionaire’s Henchman Goes Scorched Earth in Small-Town Mayoral Race

    Michelle DeLateurOn Wednesday, a hedge-fund tycoon published an “open letter” in the newspaper of the tiny Idaho town where he’s running for mayor, delivering an ultimatum to a retired doctor raising questions about his candidacy.Perry Boyle, a longtime executive at billionaire Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management and now-defunct SAC Capital Advisers, left an affluent corner of Connecticut in 2019 to retire to picturesque Ketchum. It’s a community with an affordable housing crisis so dire that

  • Turkish president orders removal of U.S. ambassador, 9 other foreign envoys

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday he's declared U.S. Ambassador David Satterfield, along with nine other foreign envoys, personae non gratae after they issued a joint statement earlier this week calling for the release of jailed philanthropist Osman Kavala, AP reports. Driving the news: The embassies of the United States, Canada, France, Finland, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway and Sweden wrote in the Oct. 18 statement that they "believe a just and sp