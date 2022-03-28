Uncles of Ketanji Brown Jackson applaud her Supreme Court nomination from Tallahassee

Last week, the grueling confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson – who is poised to become the first Black woman on the Supreme Court – captured the nation’s attention.

Her uncles, Calvin and Harold Ross, are rooting for Jackson from more than 800 miles away — from their homes in Florida's capital city. Calvin described Jackson’s nomination as “exciting but not surprising.”

“From an early age she was extremely focused on her desires to follow her dreams in the legal profession,” said Calvin, who served as the police chief at Florida A&M University from 2001 to 2012. "That was always very clear, and we knew that whatever she did, she was going to land on her feet.”

FAMU Police Chief Calvin Ross standing in the Gibbs Hall parking lot in 2009

On Feb. 25, during President Joe Biden’s nomination speech, he mentioned that Jackson “comes from a family of law enforcement, with her brother and uncles having served as police officers.”

Shortly after, Jackson added to President Biden's mentioning that her brother Ketajh Brown, a Howard University alumnus and former police officer in Baltimore, “followed the example” of their uncles who spent many years in law enforcement.

Calvin and Harold are two brothers of Jackson’s mom, Ellery Brown.

From USA TODAY:

Calvin Ross, a police chief with the Miami Police Department from 1991 to 1994 — and the first secretary of the Department of Juvenile Justice from 1994 to 1999 — says Jackson’s “calmness, professionalism and ability to express her thoughts” was always telling of her character, which he believes was displayed during the confirmation hearings.

The Ross, Brown and Jackson family at their vacation home in West Virginia in 2018. Pictured left to right: Harold and Shirley Ross; Harold, Ketajh and Ellery Brown; Calvin and Carmela Ross; Leila, Ketanji, Talia and Patrick Johnson.

Growing up in Miami, the Ross family of seven was close knit.

“That’s something our parents really instilled in us,” said Calvin Ross, 73. “Me and my siblings just always found it refreshing to be together with each other.”

Jackson grew up with two educators for parents, Ellery and Johnny Brown, and was highly inspired by her father, who subsequently became an attorney.

“My sister and her husband were always intentional on moving their two kids forward in the areas that they desired to pursue,” said Calvin Ross. “Whatever it took to assist them, they did that.”

Harold Ross, his elder by two years, worked as a Metro Dade police officer for more than 25 years. He says their family always considered Jackson as a person who had the ability to achieve the highest heights.

“Since high school, she always showed tenacity,” said Harold Ross, who received a bronze star medal for serving as a staff sergeant in Vietnam from 1970-1971. “She was a leader — and a very studious one at that.”

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Ketanji Jackson's Tallahassee family cheers her on from Florida