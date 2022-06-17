How to unclog a toilet without using a plunger

The Telegraph

Four birdies, two tantrums, one bogey and, for the second time in as many months, a fine start to a major for Rory McIlroy. No doubt, his first-round 67 in the 122nd Open here at the Country Club will essentially be remembered for him going “full Sergio” in a bunker, but it might actually have far greater importance in the context of his mission to end an eight-year barren run.