How to unclog a toilet without using a plunger
Here's how to unclog a clogged toilet bowl without a plunger.
Here's how to unclog a clogged toilet bowl without a plunger.
Description: The amazing Tank and the Bangas perform "Black Folk" from their latest album, "Red Balloon," which is available now via Verve Forecast. Look for Tank and the Bangas out on tour this summer, find concert dates here: http://www.tankandthebangas.com/tour. #Colbert #LateShowMeMusic #TankAndTheBangas
Michael or LeBron? LeBron or Michael ... or Steph?
Comedian and author Tom Segura stops by to chat about his world tour and his new book, "I'd Like to Play Alone, Please." Watch as he gifts Stephen a very expensive leather jacket that Netflix paid for! #Colbert #IdLikeToPlayAlonePlease #TomSegura
U.S. officials are discussing whether Ukraine's President Zelenskyy should soften his stance that no territory can be ceded to Russia as part of a peace deal.
David Aldridge: Asked if Steph Curry was missing something before winning Finals MVP, Steve Kerr said, "what he's missing is an Olympic gold medal. And I think he really needs to concentrate on making the 2024 Olympic team." For the uninitiated: ...
It’s hard to imagine there’s anything left on the cutting room floor of these behemoth, two-plus hour mega-blockbusters, but of course, there’s always more content. Just ask Colin Trevorrow, whose prologue for Jurassic World: Dominion isn’t even in the movie.
Maybe skip the fill-up in the Nordic region of the world…
The crash occurred near the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri on June 5. Bowyer wasn't a part of Fox's final NASCAR Cup broadcast of the season on June 12.
"It's everywhere in America — but still illegal in Germany and most other European countries."View Entire Post ›
As the last three weeks have entailed a chain of negative developments for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, some have wondered whether, at some point, the Browns could undo the trade with the Texans. Houston G.M. Nick Caserio, appearing Thursday on SportsRadio 610, was asked about the possibility of the Browns getting out of the trade, [more]
Ayesha Curry celebrated her husband's NBA Championship win and MVP status by sweetly wearing his jersey.
I'm a culinary expert who loves the wholesale retailer, but there are some things I never get at Costco, like fruit, frozen salmon, and bread crumbs
Oklahoma Freedom is the state's first professional bull riding team
Even before recent developments gave the Deshaun Watson case a more ominous feel, some in the league office believed that Watson should not play until the pending litigation has ended. However, Commissioner Roger Goodell took the possibility of paid leave off the table in March. Starting with the feature that debuted 23 days ago on [more]
Why would you let the ball travel more than a couple feet when you can just snag it in the air? (Over and over and over again.)
Four birdies, two tantrums, one bogey and, for the second time in as many months, a fine start to a major for Rory McIlroy. No doubt, his first-round 67 in the 122nd Open here at the Country Club will essentially be remembered for him going “full Sergio” in a bunker, but it might actually have far greater importance in the context of his mission to end an eight-year barren run.
"Summer is such an important time for people to relax," says the actor, who partnered up with S. Pellegrino on a new campaign
Some people say vanilla is boring…but we say it’s understated and underrated. (Chic.) To prove our point, we did what any sane person would and set out to find...
Brandon Dubinsky, who played under John Tortorella in New York and Columbus, is praying for everyone on the Flyers' roster. By Ryan Quigley
As an intuitive eater, some of my favorite ingredients to get at the store include fruit leather, Clif bars, dolmas, and Everything but the Bagel dip.