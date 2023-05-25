‘Unclothed’ man expected to survive after shot by Dayton officers while carrying sword

A man wielding a sword shot by officers in Dayton Wednesday evening is expected to survive.

Dayton officers were called out to the 1600 block of Suman Avenue after getting reports of a naked man with a sword around 5 p.m.

When officers got to the scene, they encountered the suspect with the sword in his hand. Police Chief Kamran Afzal said after officers told him to drop the sword, the man charged at them.

Two officers fired their weapons at the suspect. A third officer put tourniquets on both legs of the suspect before he was transported to Miami Valley Hospital.

A post on Dayton Police Department’s social media said Wednesday night the man’s injuries are listed as non-life threatening.

News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis spoke with neighbors Wednesday night to see how people living there felt.

Jodi Schulte was sitting on her porch with her father at the time of the incident.

“We heard band, bang three times. Our dogs even jumped up on our laps scared to death,” she said. “I walked around to the corner and then I saw a body lying on the ground.”

Lewis said neighbors looked and some told him this is not the type of thing they want to see in their neighborhood.

“Stuff happens around here, but we’ve never seen that before,” said Cassidy Alspaugh.

“It’s really disturbing,” another neighbor, Mohammad Rihan said.

Dayton Police and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office have launched investigations into what happened.

“It could’ve been worse,” said Robert Milburn.

The officers will not be on duty Thursday as police being their internal investigation.

A 911 call obtained by News Center 7 describes what a concerned neighbor said she saw before the shooting.

“He is coming in and out of his house. He’s naked, he has a sword, he’s laying on the front yard,” the caller tells dispatchers.

The caller tells the dispatcher she is concerned for the two little girls across the street and that the man was holding the sword to his chest.

Afzal said all this information is preliminary as it could change.

A press conference is expected to be held today.