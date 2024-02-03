Uncollected trash & power outages plague Russellville apartment complex

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – Problems are piling up at Vista Place Apartments in Russellville.

Trash bags stand six feet high at three collection points where dumpsters once were. The city of Russellville says trash collection at the apartment complex hasn’t happened since October.

Additionally, tenants like Ray Howard said they lost power this week for more than a day before Entergy reconnected it at the city’s request.

“Seem like it’s going downhill,” Howard said

Howard said the same surprise outages have happened every few months. Russellville Mayor Fred Teague said since he became mayor in January of last year, this is the fourth time they’ve been without power for a day or two.

“These are our citizens, and we want to protect them,” Teague said.

Teague added in addition to power disconnects and discontinued trash collection, repairs on a fire-damaged building ended when contractors stopped working.

“You can assume why the contractors stopped working,” Teague stated.

It’s his assumption the bills for services are not being paid, even though those services are paid for with each tenant’s rent.

“They’re basically paying rent, that includes utilities and trash services, and they’re not getting that,” Teague said.

KARK 4 News asked Entergy about the ongoing issues and was told the company couldn’t discuss customers’ bills or accounts without their permission. Entergy communications spokesperson Heather Kendrick provided a statement.

“We empathize with the tenants of the Vista Place Apartments and have restored power for those tenants while we continue to work with the owner,” the statement read.

KARK 4 News made a call to local management at Vista Place Apartments was directed to Friedman Real Estate, where we had to leave a voicemail Friday morning.

Teague said that is as far as the city has gotten in a year. Out-of-state companies can be more difficult to locate by his admission.

“If you can’t get a return call, it’s kind of hard to deal with somebody,” Teague said. “Most of the time you can go to the courthouse and you look for a deed or a closing document. There’s nothing there to lead you to a particular individual or entity. We’ve tried.”

Howard is an Arkansas Tech Student as he said most tenants are. Ray said he has asked the local management about the issues, but claims he was told it was out of their reach.

Local management has taken steps within its power to lift tenants’ spirits, most recently throwing a pizza party Thursday for their powerless tenants as an apology for the difficult 48 hours preceding it.

More than a pizza, what Howard wants is assurance that the slice of the pie he pays for rent isn’t going to waste.

“I don’t know what they’re going to do, but they are going to have to do something. It’s bad, but it’s really out of my control,” Howard said.

Russellville Code Enforcement recently issued two citations against the complex. One for Failure to Maintain Electrical Service and a second for Unsanitary Conditions with Failure to Provide Trash Service.

The city hopes that means they’ll meet apartment owners in court. Mayor Teague is also seeking help from the state for further steps to take.

