An uncomfortable journey through the dogs of Joyner Neighborhood

Mar. 13—My neighbors' dog stared at us through the window of their front door.

It's a gargantuan beast ... a single-headed Cerberus that looks as if it stepped from either the pages of a mythology textbook or escaped from a lab where insane scientists endeavor to make tiny things gigantic.

Arlie, for some reason, calls the beast Mr. Woofleton. I'm almost certain this isn't its name.

"Aw, there's Mr. Woofleton," she said as the two of us headed down the driveway. She began to wave furiously.

The dog remained motionless, his massive head filling the frame from corner to corner. His unblinking eyes, each as big as my fist, stared at us with curiosity. Or malice. I couldn't tell.

"Aw, I want a new dog," Arlie said.

"Come on, kid," I responded, shaking away thoughts of our longtime pet, LP. I ushered her into the street with a gentle push. "We've got to get you to school."

"Aw," she said again, this time with the wilt of sadness. "Bye, Mr. Woofleton."

We meandered down the street like we do most mornings when the weather's nice and we're not forced to drive the handful of blocks between our home and Joyner Elementary School. Arlie bounced and bounded ahead of me — energized, I suppose, by the potent mixture of fresh air and youth — as I struggled to keep her bulging Mickey Mouse backpack on my shoulder.

"Look, Daddy," she shouted as I stopped to adjust my hold on the pack. "There's another one."

My eyes drifted along the invisible line from her finger to the bay window of some other neighborhood house. From inside, a Schnauzer, or some variation thereof, stared at us from the back of a couch.

"Hey, puppy!" Arlie yelled at the dog. It seemed indifferent to her greeting.

"OK, Arlie," I said, catching up to her. "We can't stop to wave at every dog along the way."

Which wasn't technically true. We'd left the house in plenty of time to offer polite salutations to any number of neighborhood pets. But something about the dog's look troubled me in subtle, almost indefinable ways, and I wanted to be on our way.

As we continued past the house, I chanced a look over my shoulder and saw that the dog had disappeared from the window. Somehow, this bothered me more than if he'd still been there, staring at us from behind the thin glass.

"I wish we still had a dog," Arlie told me as we approached the school, her previously cheerful tone taking a melancholy turn.

I knelt and hugged her and tried not to think about LP.

"I know you do," I told her as I helped her shoulder her backpack. "But I just don't want a new dog right now. They're a lot of work."

Arlie sighed, then smiled.

"Maybe when I'm older?"

"Yeah," I said. "Maybe."

As I slowly made my way back home, my mind wandering as I walked, a muffled bark snagged my attention. This time, it was a Heinz 57 staring at me from behind the front window of a small single-story on the street near my own. When it realized it had alerted me, it began barking furiously.

Within seconds, the air filled with a chorus of barks, woofs and howls. The sound echoed off every building, crowded every street. It seemed as if dogs surrounded me. Maybe they did.

As I turned onto my street, I spotted Mr. Woofleton, this time standing in my yard. I stopped and briefly stared at the towering animal, then slowly made my way up my driveway toward the carport.

Our eyes remained locked as I passed.

"Hey, Mr. Woofleton," I said. He watched — with curiosity or malice, I still didn't know — as I entered the carport and unlocked the kitchen door.

As I pulled the door shut behind me, the cacophony of barking fell silent. Or, at least seemed to.

