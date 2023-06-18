The uncomfortable truth is that Andrew Bailey doesn't control our inflation – Putin does

Vladimir Putin addresses a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia - Ramil Sitdikov/Agency RIA Novosti

The media focus on Westminster theatrics has been relentless. Broadcast bulletins are fixated on factional infighting and resigning MPs.

This coming week, though, economic news will come to the fore, impossible to push to the side lines.

New inflation data is out on Wednesday, with the Bank of England announcing its latest interest rate move the following day. UK headline inflation – 8.7pc during the year to April, the highest in the G7 – is falling slower than many expected. Inflation in the US and the eurozone are now just 4pc and 6.1pc respectively.

Amid signs of an emerging wage-price spiral, the Government’s borrowing costs have surged from 3.2pc in mid-March to almost 5pc last week. Even before the Bank raises rates for the 13th time in a row in a few days’ time, soaring gilt yields are playing havoc on mortgage markets, impacting millions of households.

No wonder the Bank’s monetary policy committee is now under serious scrutiny.

Appearing before the House of Lord’s economic affairs select committee, Governor Andrew Bailey last week conceded it is “important lessons are learned”, while failing to suggest a single such lesson.

How about that the MPC is seriously lacking cognitive diversity – having failed seriously to consider the impact of hundreds of billions of pounds of “quantitative easing” money-printing on inflation. It is vital some “monetarist” economists are appointed soon, to counter Threadneedle Street’s groupthink.

But the debate about UK inflation, indeed price pressures worldwide, goes way beyond central banking and interest rates in Britain, the US and elsewhere.

For what will really determine the path of inflation over the coming crucial months, particularly in the UK, is the trajectory of domestic energy and food prices. And the uncomfortable reality is that those metrics, in turn, hinge on the state of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine.

Household energy bills are expected to fall slightly this summer and autumn, as Ofgem lowers the cap on unit energy prices implemented in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 – which sent wholesale energy markets haywire.

Yet, as the cap on energy bills comes down, the relief felt by households who have struggled to pay their bills will be minimal – as most government support schemes are coming to an end.

The harsh reality is that domestic and commercial energy costs will likely remain stubbornly high throughout the coming autumn and winter, at almost double levels pre-pandemic levels.

That’s in part due to the UK’s lack of gas storage and our rigged “marginal cost” energy-pricing model – which links the cost of all wholesale energy, however generated, to the short-term price of gas.

The US, with its booming shale sector, looks relatively secure from an energy perspective. During 2022, as it shipped huge amounts of liquefied natural gas across the Atlantic, America became the world’s largest LNG exporter.

Western Europe, meanwhile, remains at the mercy of regional energy markets much more exposed, if only indirectly, to the whims of Russia. Last winter was relatively mild, but the coming cold season may not be.

UK inflation was at 30-year high in January 2022 – before Russian troops crossed the border. The origins of, and solutions to, our inflation problem go way beyond the war in Ukraine. But ongoing hostilities, and Moscow’s ability strategically to influence European gas prices, could aggravate attempts to tame inflation across much of the Western world this winter too.

The same goes for oil prices, given the growing collaboration between the Opec exporters’ cartel and the Kremlin. Between them, Opec and Russia control half of all global oil production, and nine-tenths of proven reserves.

Perhaps even more politically sensitive than energy is food price inflation – which was 19.1pc in the UK during the year to April. The signs are, ahead of Wednesday’s figures, it remained elevated during May.

Surveys by the consumer watchdog Which? suggest the price of the ingredients for simple family meals for four – spaghetti bolognese, fishfingers, chips and beans, pasta bake – were respectively 20pc, 24pc and 26pc higher last month than in May 2022.

While food prices have lately fallen on wholesale markets, ongoing hostilities in Ukraine could reverse that trend. The country has remained a significant producer of wheat, sunflower oil and other “staples” even during this war.

Certainly, there’s a food security aspect to the destruction of Ukraine’s Kakhovka dam earlier this month. The huge, impacted reservoir has flooded hundreds of thousands of acres of cropland.

The now depleted water source previously flowed into 12,000km of canals that irrigated southern Ukraine. Nasa satellite imagery shows three of the four major canal outlets from Kakhovka are already dry.

This was a major water source across large swathes of the Black Sea region’s most productive farmland – the impact will be significant.

Over the coming weeks, the Bank of England will endure much criticism – at least some of it deserved. But it’s worth remembering the resolution or otherwise of this ongoing cost of living crisis, and the related future of Rishi Sunak’s Government, hinges also on global food and energy markets.

These markets, in turn, remain acutely sensitive to the state of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine – and whether or not this war ceases over the next six to nine months, or takes a turn for the worse.

Which is why we must also consider China. Slowly, the Peoples’ Republic has been positioning itself as a potential peace-broker. To many, this sounds abhorrent – given Beijing’s closeness to and refusal to condemn Russia. Yet it’s an idea taken seriously by diplomats in France, Germany and elsewhere.

Since Ukraine joined China’s “Belt and Road Initiative” in 2014, Beijing has invested heavily in local ports and other infrastructure. China already accounts for 15pc of Ukraine exports and 14pc of its imports – and wants to entrench its influence further by leading the nation’s post-war reconstruction.

Such an outcome, ordinarily, would be anathema to the US. Yet there’s growing talk, in Congress and beyond, that if there is to be a “negotiated outcome”, with Ukraine conceding some territory, it would be handy if America could blame China “selling out”.

Whether or not inflation is tamed depends on a lot more than central banks and interest rates. It depends on geopolitics too.

