Uncompetitive Britain

The Activision Blizzard Booth during the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles

The point of competition policy is to encourage efficiency, value for the customer, and the growth of businesses in markets where monopolies seek to close down their rivals. To that end, we have regulators to stop large firms buying up smaller competitors and suppressing vital commercial motivation. This is provided by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) whose declared ambition is to “promote an environment … in which fair-dealing businesses can innovate and thrive and the whole UK economy can grow productively and sustainably”.

What, then, is to be made of the CMA’s decision to block a proposed takeover by Microsoft of Activision Blizzard, the video games studio behind the Call of Duty franchise? The regulator said the £55 billion deal could make Microsoft an even more dominant player in cloud gaming, stifling competitiveness in a growing market.

Some experts have argued that Activision should develop its own cloud service capability instead of relying on Microsoft. However, that is not a view shared by the company’s bosses who reacted furiously, arguing that the ruling showed how the UK was closed to growth businesses and was putting investment at risk. It called the decision “a disservice to UK citizens”. Ministers, who have been trumpeting the advantages to tech companies of investing in the UK, are likely to be dismayed.

The question that arises is whether the approach of the CMA is too outdated to deal with the unpredictability in this market and the rapid expansion of new IT (and AI) companies, which need massive investment to grow. If we really want to encourage innovation, it might be time to look again at the CMA’s remit.