'Unconditional Love.' See Photos of How Ketanji Brown Jackson's Family Supported Her During Confirmation Hearings
Oops!
Something went wrong.
Please try again later.
Julia Zorthian
·4 min read
In this article:
Oops!
Something went wrong.
Please try again later.
Ketanji Brown Jackson
American judge
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's husband, Patrick Jackson, and daughter, Leila Jackson, smiling while seated behind her at the close of Jackson's third day of confirmation hearings on March 23. Credit - Anna Moneymaker—Getty Images
When Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson made her opening statement at her Supreme Court confirmation hearing, she introduced the public to members of her “large extended family” as she thanked many of them for their support.
Americans learned about Jackson’s qualifications and experiences while Senators took turns questioning her during four days of hearings on Capitol Hill. But throughout the week, viewers also witnessed the judge’s family sitting behind her each day, and saw the tremendous impact they’ve had on Jackson’s life.
Jackson, who could become the first Black woman on the Supreme Court, credited her father for inspiring her to pursue law, as he became a full-time law student when she was 4 years old. “My very earliest memories are of watching my father study—he had his stack of law books on the kitchen table while I sat across from him with my stack of coloring books.” During that time, Jackson said her mother “pulled double duty” as both a parent and the family’s sole earner.
Jackson’s husband, Patrick Jackson, and their two children, Leila and Talia, sat behind her throughout the week. Jackson spoke of the “unconditional love” she shares with her husband, and said to her daughters: “I am so looking forward to seeing what each of you chooses to do with your amazing lives in this incredible country.”
Here’s a look at some of Jackson’s family members as they gave their support to her during the hearings.
After more than 30 hours of hearings, the Senate is on track to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. On Thursday, just hours after the hearings came to a close, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell announced he will vote against Jackson's confirmation. McConnell slammed the liberal groups that have supported Jackson and he criticized her for refusing to take a position on the size of the nine-member court, even though that decision is ultimately up to Congress.
It’s a slam dunk for Kyrie Irving — and still a potential pink slip for city workers. The NYPD’s biggest union slammed Mayor Adams’ plan to lift the city’s private-sector vaccine mandate for athletes and performers, charging the city created a double-standard to clear the Brooklyn Nets unvaccinated star for action inside the Barclays Center even as nine police officers who declined to get ...
Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset's baby is the cutest little royal. Despite the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) being absent from "Bridgerton" season two, and the Duchess of Hastings (Phoebe Dynevor) being much less of a focus, Daphne indulged us nonetheless and shared a selfie with her and the Duke's adorable little baby, ahead of the series two premiere.