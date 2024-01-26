Unconfirmed report leads to hours-long search for woman in Montgomery County

Miami Twp. police spent hours working on an alleged kidnapping case before learning most of what they were told was not entirely true.

It all started Thursday morning after a man called 911 and reported that someone shot at him and beat him with a gun before stealing “his girl’s” car.

The call sent officers to a neighborhood off State Route 741. While they were on their way, dispatchers tried to learn what exactly happened. The caller said his girl and her car were gone.

“I just want to make sure my girl is good. I mean, my head is busted, but I’m good,” the 911 caller said.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell went by the home where the call came from and a man who identified himself as Alan said he didn’t want to speak to us, but did allow our team to take pictures of his head injuries. They looked serious. Police later confirmed they called a medic to check him, but that they’re still not sure how those injuries happened.

“Part of what he said actually didn’t occur, there were no shots fired,” Miami Twp. Police Sergeant Paul Nienhaus said.

Nienhaus said his officers and detectives kept working the case to try and find the man’s girlfriend. They believed her phone pinged around S. Gettysburg Avenue and Nicholas Road, but they didn’t find her there.

They then tracked her down at a home in Dayton. With the help of Dayton police, they blocked the street and surrounded the home.

“We brought everyone out at gunpoint not knowing there was a supposed to be a gun involved,” Nienhaus said.

The sergeant told Campbell that they found no evidence of any crime at this point, except perhaps on the part of the original caller. Police believe he caused a lot of danger and inconvenience.

“So we’re going to be looking at that, possible swatting charges and associated charges,” Nienhaus said.