US Gas Plunges After Unconfirmed Report on Freeport LNG

(Bloomberg) -- US natural gas futures plunged as traders tried to make sense of an unconfirmed tweet on the state of the massive Freeport LNG export terminal in Texas that has been shut since a fire broke out in June.

Gas futures for December delivery plunged as much as 7.4% on Friday after someone identifying themselves as a trader posted on Twitter that “cracked pipes” were discovered at the terminal, potentially delaying the company’s plans to restart exports. The tweet, which has since been deleted, took off after being shared by another Twitter handle that is widely followed by gas traders and analysts.

Shortly after the tweet, a letter falsely attributed to Freeport LNG circulated, stating that the report of cracked pipes was false and that a part of the terminal would restart in the immediate future.

“That is NOT a legitimate statement from Freeport LNG,” company spokesperson Heather Browne said by email. The company reiterated in a statement later that it hadn’t made a public statement on Friday regarding the restart of the terminal, but it didn’t address the issues raised in the original tweet.

If anything, the Twitter episode lays bear the challenges of verifying market-sensitive information on social media today -- and how extremely volatile natural gas markets have become with winter weather forecasts changing dramatically from one day to the next and more and more tankers full of US gas bound for Europe.

