'Unconscionable': Latino, black student numbers at NYC elite public high schools stay low

For years, parents, educators and politicians in New York City have been embroiled in a fierce debate over the dismally low acceptance numbers for Latino and black students in its highly selective, elite public high schools — especially considering they make up 7 in 10 students.

Now, new data released by officials indicates the debate will continue with a renewed vigor, as the number of black and Latino students at such schools remains virtually unchanged.

According to admissions statistics from the N.Y.C. Department of Education, black and Latino students make up only 11.1 percent of admitted students for the 2020-2021 school year, a 0.5 percent increase from the previous year.

“New York City is the most segregated school system in the nation for black students, [and] the second most for Latinx students,” said David Kirkland, an associate professor of urban education at New York University, and the executive director of its Metropolitan Center for Research on Equity and the Transformation of Schools. “It’s unconscionable, those numbers, in a city that expresses a commitment to equity and diversity.”

At Stuyvesant High School, the most selective of the nine specialized schools, only 10 black students and 20 Latino students received admissions offers — fewer than the previous year, and a small fraction of the 766 admitted. At others, these numbers were even lower: Staten Island Technical High School admitted only one black and eight Latino students.

"The New Jim Crow"

Admissions to these schools hinge on a standardized test that some feel creates disproportionate barriers to populations that are already underrepresented.

In a statement, Richard A. Carranza, chancellor of the city’s department of education, said that while he was proud of the students receiving acceptances, the numbers pointed to a glaring issue.

“Diversity in our specialized high schools remains stagnant, because we know a single test does not capture our students’ full potential,” he said in an emailed statement. “I am hopeful we’ll move towards a more equitable system next year.”

Eight of the nine specialized high schools admit solely on the basis of the Specialized High School Admissions Test, or SHSAT, and the ninth, the Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, admits students by audition.

In an email, Amy Stuart Wells, a professor of sociology and education at Columbia University, called the city’s one-exam admissions policy “the new Jim Crow of public education.” Wells, who serves as the executive director of Reimagining Education for a Racially Just Society at the university’s Teachers College, emphasized standardized testing is not a sufficient metric upon which to make such decisions.

“We know that students' learning and knowledge is cultural and that too often standardized tests are culturally biased, resulting in racial and ethnic disparities in results,” she said.

Kirkland explains there are a number of reasons why black and Latino students are particularly disadvantaged when it comes to standardized testing, from a lack of cultural emphasis on the practice, to culturally biased language and tasks on the exam, to the inability to afford expensive test prep.

“It’s not clear to me that those tests necessarily test ability as much as they test parents' income or sociological location,” he said.

Proposing alternatives

Kirkland adds that there are a plethora of alternative admissions metrics, pointing to the University of Texas system, which guarantees admissions to a percentage of top performers at every high school, or a more qualitative approach based on interviews and teacher recommendations.

Many city officials agree that the SHSAT is a flawed tool — including New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who has previously advocated for axing the admissions test in favor of a Texas style top of each middle school class admissions policy. But despite the mayor’s support, the SHSAT has long been a political minefield in New York City, where many remain concerned about the potential side effects its removal would bring.

According to a 2019 report, Asian American admissions would drop by roughly 50 percent under such a plan, while black and Latino enrollment would be 4-5 times higher. Some Asian American community leaders and groups have opposed the plan, worrying that their voices were not considered on a move which would drastically affect their student populations. Asian American students currently hold more than half of the seats at specialized high schools, despite comprising only roughly a third of SHSAT test takers.