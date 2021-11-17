Unconscious man found in wrecked car had been shot in Garland murder case, police say

A major traffic accident turned into a murder investigation Wednesday in Garland when police and paramedics discovered a man inside of a car had been shot.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.

Garland police and firefighters responded to a reported traffic accident about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Rosewood Hills Drive.

First responders found a white Nissan Altima flipped over and an unconscious man inside of the car.

When he was moved out of the car, authorities saw that he had been shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

The name of the victim has not been released pending notification of relatives.

Anyone with information should contact Garland police at 972-485-4840 or Garland Crimestoppers at 972-272-8477 or go to garlandcrimestopppers.org.