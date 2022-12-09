Unconscious man was still being attacked by dogs when cops found him, Iowa police say

A man was seriously injured after police say he was attacked by two dogs outside an apartment complex in Iowa.

The attack happened around 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8 outside the Fountains Apartments complex in West Des Moines, police said in a news release. Officers were dispatched for a report of “two large pit bulls” attacking a person in front of the apartment’s office building.

“When officers arrived on scene, they witnessed an adult male victim, unconscious, and still being viciously attacked by the dogs,” police said.

Officers tried to intervene and provide medical aid to the 27-year-old man, but the two dogs continued to maul him, police said. One dog was put down.

The other dog ran away, but was later found and contained., according to the news release.

The injured man, whose identity has not been publicly disclosed, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. KCCI reported he was the owner of the 1-year-old pit bulls.

It’s unclear what led to the attack.

