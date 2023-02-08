Unconscious woman charged with drug possession

Feb. 7—BOONEVILLE — A woman found unconscious inside a Booneville business is now facing felony drug charges.

Booneville police were called to a South Second Street business on Jan. 31 for a report of a woman who was passed out inside the building. The responding officers found Crystal Eyvonne Shuler, 41, of Houlka, asleep on the floor and holding drug paraphernalia. According to law enforcement officials, a further search of Shuler uncovered methamphetamine.

Shuler was arrested and charged with one felony count of possession of methamphetamine, more than 1/10th of a gram but less than 2 grams. Her bond was set at $2,500. She remains in the Prentiss County Jail.

