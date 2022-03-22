Uncontested judicial candidates address county Republicans

Heather Mullinix, Crossville Chronicle, Tenn.
4 min read

Mar. 21—Several races are uncontested in the upcoming Cumberland County Primary Election, set May 3.

Those candidates were invited to address a crowd of more than 400 people at the March meeting of the Cumberland County Republican Party.

"Eight years ago, the people of this county and the 13th Judicial District elected me to serve as your district attorney general," said District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway.

Dunaway said he sought the blessing of his wife, Ann, when he first ran for office and when he considered seeking a second term. She gave him that blessing.

"In 2014, I ran two competitive races. I am unopposed for 2022, and I don't take that for granted," he said. "It's very humbling. I feel like it's a bit of a compliment."

As district attorney, he has focused on public safety, protection of children and vulnerable citizens and the opioid epidemic.

Since then, he's worked to address those issues, including forming the Vulnerable Adult Protective Investigative Team.

The team meets monthly to review referrals of reports exploitation, neglect or abuse of vulnerable adults, including seniors.

"A direct example of the success of VAPIT is, in Putnam County, we shut down a mental health group home and convicted its director of exploitation of vulnerable adults, and she's in prison today," Dunaway said.

The opioid epidemic encompasses a variety of impacts. One facet Dunaway highlighted was the reduction in opioid prescriptions in recent years.

"In 2014, in Cumberland County, there 153.6 opioid prescriptions per 100 people," he said. "In 2020, there are 40.6 opioid prescriptions per 100 people."

Dunaway referred to reports of district attorneys across the country who announced they would not prosecute certain crimes.

He said, "It matters who you place in this position."

Chancellor Ronald Thurman announced he was seeking his third and last term as chancellor.

Chancery Court hears contract and property disputes, among other civil matters.

"I ran in 2006 ... at that time, I was the youngest judge. Now, I'm the oldest in this district," Thurman explained.

Last year, there were 2,800 civil court filings, and Chancery Court disposed of 2,000 cases.

"It's not because I did such a great job," Thurman said, tipping his hat to Sue Tollett and the Clerk and Master's office.

This will be Thurman's first election without an opponent.

"I can already feel it's better," Thurman said. "I appreciate your support in the past and I appreciate your complimentary vote this time."

Will Ridley is unopposed for the Republican nomination for Circuit Court Judge, Part 1. This court hears a variety of cases for the seven-county judicial district, Ridley explained.

Circuit Court Part I and II can hear any case: criminal, divorce, personal injury, even chancery cases when directed by the Chancellor.

"I'm going to be fair and impartial, and I'm going to treat everybody with the respect they deserve when they come to my court," Ridley said.

He referenced the saying "Justice delayed is justice denied."

"I truly believe that," Ridley said. "A lot of times we go to court with our clients, and we're waiting and waiting and the case gets continued and continued and continued. Eventually, justice is denied.

"If elected, I want to move those dockets, move those cases through the court system, and make it more efficient for the Upper Cumberland."

Ridley operates a private law practice and has served as the Crossville city attorney for seven years. He is also the city's tax attorney and has been appointed by former Gov. Bill Haslam and Gov. Bill Lee to serve as a special deputy attorney general to prosecute condemnation cases within the city limits.

"I have the experience necessary to take office on day one," Ridley said.

He will be opposed in the Aug. 4 general election by incumbent Judge Amy Hollars, who is running as an independent candidate.

Criminal Court Judges Gary McKenzie and Wesley Bray and Public Defender Craig Fickling were unable to attend the event.

Early voting begins April 13 and continues through April 28 at the Cumberland County Election Commission office, 83 Northside Lane, Suite 101.

Absentee ballots can be requested from the election commission through April 26 and must be returned by mail no later than May 3.

For more information about voting in Cumberland County, call the Election Commission at 931-484-9406, or visit cumberlandcountytn.gov/directory/election-commission/.

Heather Mullinix is editor of the Crossville Chronicle. She covers schools and education in Cumberland County. She may be reached at hmullinix@crossville-chronicle.com.

