Uncooperative witness prompts dismissal in double murder

Jan. 10—Prosecutors dismissed a pair of murder charges against a man accused in the 2019 shooting deaths of two men at an Albuquerque gas station, citing lack of cooperation by a key witness.

But they reserved the right to refile the charges against James Alex Chavez if the witness "changes his mind and decides to participate in the prosecution of this case," Deputy District Attorney Natalie Lyon wrote in a court filing.

Chavez, 35, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the Jan. 14, 2019, shooting deaths of Jesús Lopez, 27, and James Ronquillo, 24, at a Circle K at Menaul and University NE.

A judge last month declared a mistrial in the case after the key witness, Joseph Romero, said he couldn't identify Chavez as the gunman. Romero is Lopez's brother and was assistant manager at the Circle K the night of the killings.

An Albuquerque police detective later testified that Romero had identified Chavez as the gunman during a 2019 interview.

Second Judicial District Court Judge Courtney Weaks granted a mistrial after Chavez's attorneys argued that the detective's testimony was hearsay and could have unfairly prejudiced the jury.

"Mr. Romero testified that he had no memory of the events leading up to the double homicide in this case," Lyon wrote in the dismissal. "Without his participation, the state does not have sufficient evidence to proceed to trial."

Chavez remained in the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center on Monday awaiting sentencing on unrelated charges, said his attorney, Douglas Wilber.

Lopez and Ronquillo stopped at the Circle K to buy cigarettes and visit Romero, according to a criminal complaint. The two men were helping Romero escort Chavez off the property when Chavez pulled a gun and fired, killing Lopez and Ronquillo. Lopez died at the scene. Ronquillo died later at a hospital.