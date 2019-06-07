Uncounted: How the census loses track of millions of children

The Supreme Court is expected to rule this month on whether respondents to the 2020 census can be asked if those in their households are citizens. But while the citizenship question has been the most visible census-related controversy, it has not been the only one. Another, less publicized but similarly consequential debate, is why the census manages to lose millions of children every decade, and what can be done to fix that.

There were 2.2 million missing from the 2010 count, or one in every 10 children ages 0 to 4, according to the Census Bureau’s own estimates. The lost children result in lost dollars for themselves and their neighbors. That’s because census numbers are not only used to determined representation in Congress, but also to determine funding levels for more than 300 federal programs, everything from the social safety net to municipal infrastructure.

Deb Stein runs the Count All Kids Committee, a partnership of advocacy groups, including Partnership for America’s Children and Zero to Three. She estimates that the 2010 miscount of children resulted in a loss of half a billion dollars in allocations to Medicaid, Community Housing Improvement Program, foster care, adoption assistance and childcare combined. “The undercount has very important practical consequences,” she said.

The last census was not the first one in which children were undercounted, experts say. “It’s a problem that has been growing since 1980,” says William O’Hare, who ran the Kids Count project at the Annie E. Casey Foundation and is the author of “The Undercount of Young Children in the U.S. Decennial Census.” “It’s just in the past few years, though, that demographers have begun to pay attention and figure out why.”

Thus far there are more questions — and theories — than answers as to why a far higher percentage of children (and an even higher percentage of Hispanic and African-American children) are omitted from census counts compared with other age groups.

It is known that younger adults are less likely to complete and return a census form than older adults, and since young children are more likely to be living with younger parents, that might explain some of the undercount. Similarly, young families are more likely to move often, be less educated, rent instead of own their homes and have lower incomes than older families, all of which correlate with lower response rates to the census.

This does not explain, however, why 75 to 80 percent of the children who are missed live in households that do return the questionnaire. “Whereas adults are missed because they don’t return the form, children are missed because they are left off forms that are returned,” Stein says. And the “why” of that is still a matter of speculation. Demographers doubt that parents are simply forgetting the existence of their youngest child, and suspect instead that it is a result of a misunderstanding or miscommunication by the one person in the household who fills out each form as to who is to be counted.

“We have some anecdotal clues about why young children are left off,” says Margo Anderson, emeritus professor at the University of Wisconsin and author of “The American Census: A Social History” and an editor of the “Encyclopedia of the U.S. Census.”

Immigration activists demonstrate outside the Supreme Court over the citizenship question, April 23, 2019. (Photo:J. Scott Applewhite/AP) More

Those include: complex households, where many families of multiple generations live together; temporary households, such as homeless parents and children living with relatives or friends; crowded households, where — despite Census Bureau guarantees that identifying data will not be made public for 70 years, residents might fear the landlord would object to the number of occupants; new immigrant households who, again, despite the bureau’s policies to the contrary, fear that children might be taken away.