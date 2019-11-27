Uncover the hidden meanings of Humankind with TEDxDaKao

TEDxDaKao the fourth official event (Humankind) took place in Ho Chi Minh City on 23/11/2019 with the contribution of 4 outstanding speakers: Trang Trinh, Zean Vo, Doctor of Occupational Therapy - Alexander Tu with his dance crew - The Lyricist and Pham Van Duoc.

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TEDxDaKao is an independently organized TED event in Ho Chi Minh City with educative/ creative talks. After four event with almost 10,000 registered to participate and the event often sold out. The guest speakers of TEDxDaKao: Humankind happened on 23/11/2019, came from many different backgrounds yet they together wished to connect the community, spread the great ideas and especially to bring Vietnamese Value and present it to the world.

A capture of the whole set of Speakers, TEDxDaKao Fellows and Organizing Team. More

One of the outstanding speakers - Trang Trinh, with her sharing about "Creativity From Traditions" and the author of the book namely "Hoa Sac Viet" - the first project ever that gathers documents about colors and patterns of a Vietnamese Traditional Hang Trong Painting - to apply into the presence designs. To Trang Trinh, culture and national identity have a special bond.

Through Trang Trinh's talks at TEDxDaKao, she wished to share that the mission of reserving, protecting and sharing the means of national identity that has been contributed from generation to generation from the past; and transform it into the future of the creative industry. TEDxDaKao Fellow who came to the 4th event has gained a well-conducted message from Trang Trinh 'Every country, every culture has contributed and built from the uniqueness of individuals. Whether it's a recognizable identity or small culture, all contributes to the great value of humankind'. With the help of Trang Trinh, TEDxDaKao has been able to set up a collection of Hang Trong Paintings within the event program, to contribute towards the mission of bringing the future to the past.

The guest speakers also include Ms. Zean Vo - co-founder at Browzzin, an AI, Fashion startup from Singapore that has more than 200.000 users around the world, and her talk titled "How to conquer your fear and start achieving". Mr.Duoc Pham - The community developer at Vulcan Augmetics with the prosthetic products for the disabled that uses efficient technology with an affordable price - brought the stories about his experience and empathy for those who have become disabled from accidents or the war, and now having to face the unspoken challenges in life.

The event ended with an exquisite performance of Dr. Alexander Tu and his dance crew, The Lyricist washed away the atmosphere of TEDxDaKao from the stories that were told through poetry and movements that were conducted by him on to the background music of legendary musician Trinh Cong Son, with the message of "Humanity" with a meaningful message: "Everyone collaborates and respects each other's presence, empower the joy the success of the individuals; because each little success and joy reflect the whole image of our humanity." This performance of Dr. Alexander Tu with his dance crew - The Lyricist stirred up the curiosity of the audience "What does Vietnam offer to the World?"

The one who was behind the success of audience experience, team management, speaker + curation, as well as creative and sustainable partnership for TEDxDaKao events is Ms. Hoang Ngoc Anh - Licensee/ Founding Organizer of TEDxDaKao. She shared that "we choose the theme of 'Humankind' as a way to honor kindness, compassion and human variability. In the big picture, TEDxDaKao wishes to bring a genuine yet interactive experience for those who come; together we listen to the sharing of our outstanding speakers, discover the depth of Vietnamese knowledge and spread these powerful messages to the world. When we come together and take action, we are contributing continuously to the growth of the capital identities and Vietnamese knowledge with TEDxDaKao community, open the door to the opportunities of sustainable development, civic engagement and collaborational spirits".