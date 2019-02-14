Uncover your roots with AncestryDNA kits on sale for $40 off at Amazon

Twitter More

Have you spent another Valentine's Day with no luck in your search for the love of your life? Well who needs romance when you've got family. Blood is thicker than water, so spend your Valentine's Day by starting a search for long-lost relatives with a sale on AncestryDNA kits at Amazon.

Right now you can save $40 on an AncestryDNA test kit for a total price of $59.99. That's just about the best deal you can get for AncestryDNA, which usually offers discounts up to $30 for their kits. You can also purchase a DNA kit for $59.99 directly from Ancestry.com, but shipping is extra. You're better off ordering the kit from Amazon, where it qualifies for either free standard shipping or free 2-day shipping with Prime. Read more...

