Health savings accounts (HSAs) are so popular these days, it's hard to believe they're not even 20 years old yet. As long as you have a qualifying health insurance plan -- one with a deductible of $1,400 or more for an individual or $2,800 or more for a family -- you may set aside up to $3,650 if you have an individual plan or $7,300 if you have a family plan in 2022. Remember to review your HSA plan every year.