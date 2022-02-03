Uncovering the hidden costs of the 2022 Beijing Olympics
Beijing says the cost of hosting the 2022 Winter Games is among the cheapest ever at $3.9 billion. But the real cost might be more than $38.5 billion.
Beijing says the cost of hosting the 2022 Winter Games is among the cheapest ever at $3.9 billion. But the real cost might be more than $38.5 billion.
Star forward Brianna Decker went down 10 minutes into Team USA's first game of the Beijing Olympics, and she'll be out for the remainder of the games.
The NFL is on the offensive, when it comes to the claims made by Brian Flores. Former Broncos G.M. and current Broncos personnel advisor John Elway has issued a statement in response to the allegations made about the team in the Flores lawsuit. “While I was not planning to respond publicly to the false and [more]
After skipping the Super Bowl last year, Budweiser is back with its ad for 2022, "A Clydesdale's Journey," a reminder of the American spirit.
The Olympic team figure skating event, introduced just eight years ago, is an opportunity and a hindrance to the people who matter most, the skaters.
The Bears are in pretty good shape with the salary cap. But there's still some cap space they can free up with potential cuts and trades.
When it comes to discussing Tom Brady's official retirement, few in the professional golf space can offer the perspective that Jordan Spieth can.
Michelle Kwan is more than one of the greatest skaters in history. She's also a skating history buff. Here are her five favorite Olympic performances.
Put this one on your radar...
Harbaugh responds after failed interview with the Vikings.
After a one-year absence from the Super Bowl commercial game, Budweiser returns with another inspiring story featuring its Clydesdales.
The team competition in Olympic figure skating has always been a three-team scramble for the podium. There's the Russians, who won gold at the event's 2014 debut in Sochi and silver in Pyeongchang. There could be a new player in the mix when competition begins Friday in Beijing, though.
An inside look at what Olympians are doing upon their arrival at the Olympics Village for the 2022 Winter Games.
The 2022 Beijing Winter Olymipcs are underway -- even if the opening ceremony won't take place for another day. Here's the latest.
Washington finally unveiling its new team name and identity was like a batsignal for Eagles fans to get together and crush their new division rival. By Adam Hermann
Bradley — who starred as Samwell Tarly in the series — said some fans were so attached to the fantasy series that they would never be satisfied.
An international coalition of athletes, representing at least two western nations, will boycott Friday's opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympic games.
“Anti-sex” beds are out, and panda pillows are in at this next round of the Olympics in Beijing. Team USA snowboarder Maddie Mastro shared a series of videos to TikTok giving viewers a sneak peek into the athletes’ dorms for the 2022 Olympics. Rumors circulated on social media that the cardboard beds were constructed with flimsy material to prevent athletes from cozying up with one other in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The 25-year-old tested positive for COVID-19 upon her arrival at the Beijing Olympics and was taken to isolate, where she would need several tests before she would be allowed to enter the Olympic Village.After a negative test she thought she would be allowed to head to Yanqing, she said in the Instagram post, but the ambulance she boarded took her to another facility where she faced seven days of isolation.When Belgian Olympic officials and the International Olympic Committee learned of Meylemans's situation, they then intervened to help have her moved to a site in the Olympic Village, the IOC said in statement.In an update posted late on Wednesday (February 2), Meylemans said she was moved to an isolation wing inside one of the Olympic villages.IOC spokesman Christian Klaue said on Twitter he was relieved Meylemans was now in the Village and that he was glad "all the efforts led to the successful resolution of this situation."
According to our Ted Johnson, Patriots owner Robert Kraft was incensed that Tom Brady failed to mention New England in his initial NFL retirement announcement Tuesday morning.
Bridget Moynahan, who shares a son with NFL star Tom Brady, wrote a supportive post about his retirement announcement.