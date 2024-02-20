UNCW needs more student housing. Here's what they're doing about it.

The UNC Board of Governors unanimously approved UNCW's plan to lease Plato's Loft in an effort to increase its student housing availability.

The University of North Carolina Board of Governors has unanimously approved a plan from UNCW to lease Plato’s Lofts to students beginning this summer.

Plato’s Lofts, located at 4810 Randall Parkway, is a 216-bed complex near UNCW’s campus that’s geared toward student living.

The 5.7-acre property includes 54 fully furnished, four-bedroom and four-bathroom apartment units with 218 parking spaces. The property also includes a resort-style pool, 24-hour residential business center, 24-hour fitness center, television and media room, grilling and picnic pavilion and a dog park.

According to acquisition request, “The property is located within walking distance of the main campus and the acquisition will allow UNC Wilmington’s student housing office to manage the entire complex. The property was identified through a strategic leasing process that prioritized proximity to campus, capacity to relieve student housing overflow demand, and a safe student living environment that will be available for Fall 2024."

More: Social media page names Wilmington among top college towns that are vacation destinations

More: Meet the UNCW professor and filmmaker whose movies have drawn international acclaim

In fall 2023, UNCW found that it had an increased demand for student housing that required the use of approximately 200 overflow beds. According to UNCW, the acquisition will allow the institution to respond to increased demand for student housing with better housing options.

“UNCW is still finalizing the terms of the lease, therefore we do not have additional information or comments to share while we are still in contract negotiations,” said UNCW spokesperson Krissy Vick.

While it’s unknown what students will pay for the apartment rental, UNCW’s approved lease term is for two years with three one-year options, and the lease rate for the university is $1.94 million annually with a 3 percent annual escalation rate.

According to the university, the 2023-24 academic year began with enrollment of the largest first-year class in its history. The number of first-year students increased to more than 2,700 students and the number of undergraduates also increased to nearly 14,500, adding to the university’s total enrollment of nearly 18,000.

UNCW freshmen and sophomores are required to reside on campus and in the past two years, the university has exceeded its out-of-state enrollment cap by about 204 students.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: UNCW is finalizing the terms of its lease agreement with Plato's Lofts