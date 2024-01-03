UND to begin returning remains of Indigenous ancestors back to tribes in 2024

Jan. 3—GRAND FORKS — UND expects to begin sending Native American ancestral remains and burial objects in its possession home to their tribal nations starting this year.

The next step in the repatriation process will not be the end of the university's work to right any wrongs it has committed against those tribal nations, according to UND President Andrew Armacost, but it will represent the culmination of two years of work cataloging the remains, collaborating closely with the affected tribes and navigating federal law.

"It's been a very delicate year and a half, that's for sure," Armacost said.

The process of identifying the tribal owners of objects and remains in UND's possession is still a work in progress, according to university spokesman David Dodds. The university has identified and notified 49 tribes that could possibly be culturally or geographically affiliated with the objects or remains, and UND is set to soon begin consultations with those tribal nations.

That number could change as more information becomes available — for example, Dodds said, during consultations, a tribal representative might recognize an object as belonging to some other tribe.

According to documents provided by the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act, those 49 tribes UND have reached out to are: all four tribes in North Dakota, including the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, which has land in both North and South Dakota, as well as eight other tribes in South Dakota, all 11 tribes in Minnesota, four tribes in Montana, two in Wyoming, 18 in New Mexico and one each in Texas and Arizona.

Those artifacts and remains appear to have been obtained by UND over decades through archaeological work and donations to the university, documents show.

Dodds declined to offer specifics about the number of ancestors in UND's possession or to whom the university believes the remains might belong.

"UND does not have a list of tribes or detailed information related to this portion of our repatriation process at this time because it's still very much in progress," he said in an email. "Furthermore, due to the highly sensitive nature of the information involved, specific details are protected under the National Historic Preservation Act, the varying laws related to burial locations/cultural sites of the states involved, as well as tribal sovereignty."

Armacost said that when university staff undertook the repatriation process nearly two years ago, he didn't believe they fully appreciated the task at hand. Now, as the university is offering guidance to other institutions that might find themselves in a similar situation, he is urging them to include the tribal nations in the repatriation process from the beginning, rather than at the tail end of the process, as he believes is more common.

(NAGPRA only requires institutions to consult with tribes prior to any decision making, but does not specify when in the process that consultation must occur, according to National NAGPRA Manager Melanie O'Brien. She was unsure when institutions typically consult with tribal nations, since the national NAGPRA office mostly deals with outcomes.)

As Armacost discussed UND's close involvement with the tribal nations throughout the process, he repeatedly emphasized it wasn't because he was looking for commendation.

"If I appear to be timid about what I'm saying, it's by design, because I don't want to unnecessarily take public credit for anything, or make it sound like we're somehow better or doing something different than other schools," Armacost said. "We are doing something different, but it's not to be boastful — I'm trying to be respectful of the people who are really harmed by this, who are the tribal nations."

In compliance with NAGPRA, UND began work in January 2022 to ensure the university was not in possession of artifacts that belong to tribal nations, according to information put out by the university's Office of the President. That process accelerated in February 2022 when a search began for a sacred missing pipe. Human remains — which the president's office described as bone fragments, a single bone or a collection of bones — were found during that search.

Armacost was informed of the discovery in March 2022, and UND announced the discovery in August 2022. The Herald

reported at the time

that around 250 boxes of sacred objects and the remains of around 70 ancestors were found. Additional human remains were discovered afterward, including at least one ancestor who was found in a School of Medicine and Health Sciences collection.

Joshua Wynne, dean of the UND School of Medicine,

announced on Nov. 2, 2022,

that UND will no longer use any human specimens of unknown origin in medical teaching and research.

UND's NAGPRA Compliance Committee is continuing its work to identify and properly repatriate Indigenous ancestors, but in the two years since the process began, Armacost said UND staff members on the compliance committee have gained useful expertise on NAGPRA and best practices when repatriating ancestral remains.

NAGPRA provides good resources to help institutions undertake the process, Armacost said, but untangling federal law and dealing with decades-old records of archaeological collections creates a puzzle that's better learned in practice than in theory. In a September State Board of Higher Education meeting, he offered assistance to any institution that might find Indigenous remains in its possession.

"I don't want to claim full expertise — let me just say 'knowledgeable,' if I could use that word," Armacost said. "We have a team, a committee, on campus,

and a liaison,

who work with both the federal government and state officials. ... There's often interplay between federal and state law, and then also tribal sovereignty, as well, and that interplay is complicated. Our team has really worked hard to understand how that process works, and how repatriation should happen."

Discovering ancestral remains wrongfully taken from their tribes happens more often than some might think, Armacost said.

The investigative reporting site ProPublica has tracked repatriation efforts by American universities, museums and government agencies, and earlier this year published an investigation showing that for decades, institutions have failed to fully comply with NAGPRA.

According to its continued reporting, as of Dec. 26, American institutions have repatriated an estimated 18,800 Native American ancestors so far in 2023, more than at any point since NAGPRA was passed in the 1990s. American institutions have also filed 380 repatriation notices this year — more than the past two years combined — declaring their intent to make human remains and burial items available to tribes.

In addition to UND, five other North Dakota agencies appear in the NAGPRA database of institutions that have submitted summaries of ancestral remains or items to be returned to their tribal owners: the U.S. Forest Service's Dakota Prairie Grasslands, Bonanzaville, the Knife River Indian Villages National Historic Site, Theodore Roosevelt National Park and the State Historical Society of North Dakota. All five submitted NAGPRA summaries in 1993 or 1994.

Sixty-three institutions from Minnesota have submitted summaries to NAGPRA, including the A.M. Chisholm Museum and Duluth Children's Museum in 2022 and the Beltrami County Historical Society in 2023.

Armacost expects work will continue beyond physical repatriation. The repatriation process has catalyzed a broader set of discussions about how the university can support areas of cultural resources management, tribal education programs and Indigenous students, he said. As a result of those discussions, UND has already reinstated the director position at the American Indian Center, a position that had been cut from the budget several years ago.

"Our efforts are focused squarely right now on bringing the ancestors home, as well as these other artifacts. But in the aftermath, I foresee a wide swath of activities to support cultural awareness and support the tribal nations," Armacost said. "We don't just want to go through repatriation and say, 'done,' but rather, we want to make sure that our enduring commitment to Native American students is there."