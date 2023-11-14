UND discussing steps to sever remaining ties with alumnus Peter Nygard following criminal conviction

Nov. 13—GRAND FORKS — In response to Peter Nygard's recent sex crime convictions, UND and two UND-affiliated foundations are discussing plans to sever all remaining ties to the man and his now-defunct company, Nygard International.

A jury found 82-year-old Nygard guilty of four counts of sexual assault on Sunday, Nov. 12.

He was found not guilty of an additional count of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement, multiple national news outlets reported.

The Toronto trial lasted more than a month

and included testimony from five alleged victims.

Nygard faces additional charges in Quebec, Manitoba and New York for similar crimes, as well as sex trafficking and racketeering.

"The actions for which Nygard has been convicted and the other allegations brought against him, as reported, are disturbing and completely inconsistent with University values," David Dodds, UND communications director, said in a written statement. "Our thoughts and concern remain wholeheartedly with the victims of these troubling actions."

The university is committed to eradicating sexual violence and discrimination from its campus and society as a whole, Dodds said.

Nygard graduated from UND in 1964. He was granted the UND Alumni Association & Foundation's Sioux Award for Distinguished Achievement & Leadership in 1979. The UND Center for Innovation Foundation inducted Nygard into its Entrepreneurship Hall of Fame in 2004.

A student scholarship endowment was funded by Nygard International, but has not been awarded in several years, Dodds said.