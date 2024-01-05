UND hits enrollment high, but it's unclear how many students reside in Grand Forks

Jan. 5—GRAND FORKS — UND hit a five-year enrollment high this fall, reporting its largest student body since a majority of students began taking partially- or fully-online course loads.

The changing student body may spell a demographic shift for Grand Forks, as residency in the college town becomes less and less necessary to receive a UND degree. However, gauging how many UND students actually live in Grand Forks poses its own challenges.

"It's a very fluid time when it comes to demographic and economic changes," said UND economics professor David Flynn, who's working on a first-ever analysis of the economic impact UND students have on Grand Forks. "Students seem to enjoy the flexibility of online classes, but they also seem to enjoy the — air quote — 'college experience.'"

Student spending is a significant economic driver for college towns. A North Dakota State University study estimated students enrolled in the North Dakota University System in fiscal year 2021 spent a combined $440 million on personal items, recreation, books, supplies, and room and board.

Secondary impacts from business activity driven by students added another $467 million in economic impact. The study determined a large share of direct and indirect spending happened in communities where NDUS campuses were located.

Flynn said that while college towns still see economic impact from student tuition and fees and the salaries they pay, local student spending is liable to take a hit if more students take remote coursework.

"One of the things we see happening with a move to online instruction is you have the potential for fewer residents spending locally," he said. Part of his current research involves trying to break down the student body based on where they live during the school year — which is harder than some may think.

Students taking at least one online course made up 69% of UND's enrolled students in fall 2023, with a majority of undergraduates, graduates and for the first time law students now opting for some form of remote learning.

Combo or distance learning has been the norm for graduate students for more than a decade; med school students remain the sole holdout for "traditional" learning, with all but a handful taking wholly in-person courses in fall 2023.

UND's student body flipped to a majority taking combo or fully-remote course loads in fall 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the undergraduate body shifted toward remote learning.

Today, a third of students take a traditional course load, a third are fully-remote, and a third take a combination of remote and in-person classes.

The trick is figuring out how many of those students still reside in Grand Forks.

Nearly 78% of the student body lives off-campus, according to UND's 2023-24 Student Profile Snapshot, and the university has limited data on where those students stay during the school year.

Online students are the hardest to track, since they can hypothetically telecommute from just about anywhere, including from campus housing.

"We can have students that are in Grand Forks, that are living in the dorm or in frat houses, but they can also be completely online," said Melony Linder, vice president for marketing and communications.

Combo students are also tricky. Jeff Holm, vice provost for strategic programming and special initiatives, said virtually every student taking a traditional or combined course load — some 9,298 students this fall — had to live within driving distance of Grand Forks.

Holm says these students all count as Grand Forks area residents. Flynn disagrees, because that standard includes students commuting from from Fargo or Grafton, N.D., who don't contribute to student spending in the same way.

Residency data from the university and U.S. Census findings offer inconclusive and somewhat conflicting findings.

In fall 2023, 2,230 students listed a permanent residence in Grand Forks County, down 347 from 2018 and more than 1,200 from 3,538 — though undergraduate students in particular often give their parents' address as their permanent residence instead of their school address.

The American Community Survey, on the other hand, counted 11,994 Grand Forks residents enrolled in college or graduate school in its 2022 five-year estimates, the most recent data available.

That's 675 more residents in college or graduate school than in 2017, but 386 less than in 2013. Also, there's no telling how many of those students were enrolled at UND specifically.

But even if fewer UND students reside in Grand Forks than a decade before, that's not necessarily a reason to worry about the community's economic health.

Holm pointed out UND dedicates significant effort to connecting students with local employers, so they're more likely to stay or even move to the region once they graduate.

A university survey of students who graduated from UND between summer 2021 and spring 2022 showed half stayed in North Dakota.

A tenth of them ended up employed at UND or another NDUS campus, while three of their other five largest employers — Grand Forks Public Schools, Altru Health System, and Brady Martz & Associates — were headquartered in Grand Forks.

Flynn, in turn, said that while the move to online learning may be new, successful college towns have been adapting to changes in their student bodies for as long as they've existed.

"College towns kind of always have had to roll with this anyway," Flynn said. "You see a shift in student interest from one type of enrollment to another, you adapt."